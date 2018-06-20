Finance

Change at the top for high-tech company

Comment(0)

Frickenhausen, 20 June 2018 – Jakob Breuer (51) has become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Greiner Bio-One BioScience division in Frickenhausen. Breuer, an engineering graduate, was appointed to the post in April 2018, taking over from Rudi Vollmer, who is retiring after over 40 successful years at the company. As a member of the Greiner Bio-One GmbH (https://www.gbo.com/en_DE.html) management team, Breuer is now responsible for production and technology at this versatile technology partner for the diagnostic and pharmaceutical industries. Management spokesperson Heinz Schmid stays as head of the sales division, and Georg Heftberger remains in charge of commercial and business operations.

New challenges
Jakob Breuer, who previously had overall management responsibility at an international packaging manufacturer and was technical manager of the European business, is looking forward to the new challenge: “Greiner Bio-One is a cutting-edge high-tech company. I hope my experience in automation and plant optimisation can help successfully shape developments for the future.”

Also Read
Finance

Easy Cheap Loan Starts Guaranteed Car Finance As Its New Feature

editor

On 24 May, 2018, London: Easy Cheap Loan has organised a meeting in its branch in the UK for the inauguration of a new policy on guaranteed car finance. Most awaited policy for the borrowers, who do not have any collateral, but they are blessed with a guarantor in order to get a loan. Come […]
Finance

Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai Thane Circle – World-class Residential Landmark

Godrej Alive Mulund is a residential development in Mulund Thane circle, which is the promising location in Mumbai. It is a residential project where you can easily find uncompromised luxury and space to lead a dramatic lifestyle with excellent connectivity to the rest of the city with great rail and road transport. Godrej Alive Mulund […]
Finance

Fairfax Mortgage Brokers Discuss Northern VA FHA Loan Requirements

editor

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) April 23, 2018 – The Fairfax Mortgage Brokers at Fairfax Mortgage Investments released a blog detailing Northern Virginia FHA loan requirements. The blog discusses the various Northern Virginia FHA loan requirements that a person must meet in order to apply. Requirements listed range from credit scores, minimum income and down-payments to specific […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *