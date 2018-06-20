Business

Centerline Drivers Ensures Compliance with Federal and State Driver Regulations

Comment(0)

The staffing company hires qualified commercial drivers for businesses that require additional manpower. It keeps businesses compliant with federal and state driver regulations.

[SANTA ANA, 6/20/2018] – Centerline Drivers delivers transportation solutions to fleet operators to supplement their existing workforce. The company follows a rigorous hiring process to ensure they hire only qualified commercial drivers. The stringent requirements help customers comply with federal and state driver requirements.

Professional Recruitment

Centerline Drivers handles every aspect of recruitment, including employee benefits, payroll and employment taxes, human resources management, and more. The team works hand-in-hand to ensure each driver completes the hiring process and meets the Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements.

Centerline Drivers follows a six-step recruitment process that meets DOT regulations. The steps include:

• Online pre-screening – The pre-employment screening tracks a potential driver’s criminal and driving records.
• In-person/telephone interview – Through a preliminary interview, the company assesses if the candidate meets the job’s general requirements.
• Formal application – After the initial steps, the team sends out a notification informing the candidate they can start with the formal application.
• Verification and screening – The company validates DOT qualifications, checks employee records, and conducts drug tests.
• New hire paperwork – Centerline Drivers has an onboarding process that trains and integrates new employees into the organization.
• Centerline safety training – Driver safety programs from the company help minimize accidents and reduce the cost of fleet damage.

Accessible Professional Drivers

Centerline Drivers makes it easy for companies to find professional and experienced drivers. For over 40 years, the company has screened, hired, and deployed thousands of professional commercial drivers. Its flexible driver staffing solutions cover special projects, support seasonal peaks, and contribute to business growth and expansion.

If clients require further assistance, they can turn to the company’s 24/7 live support center.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers is a staffing company that helps fleet operators and logistics companies build, grow, and maintain their business. Since 1975, the company has connected more than 50,000 drivers with Fortune 1000 and other mid-sized businesses.

To learn more, visit http://www.centerlinedrivers.com.

Also Read
Business

Top Reasons to Get Braces

editor

There are actually so many reasons why you should consider getting braces that as soon as you find out more about a few of them, you will realize that there is no reason to postpone seeing an orthodontist any longer. In fact, if you were thinking about opting for the most advantageous solution on the […]
Business

Restore the Look and Functionality of Your Carpets Through Professional Carpet Cleaning Services

editor

Carpets offer an elegant look to your interiors and are one of the most popular floor options to maintain a warm and comfortable environment at home. However, carpets do attract dust and grime quite easily and apart from the regular vacuuming done at home it is better to avail the services of professional carpet cleaning […]
Business

Argan Oil Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

Study on Argan Oil Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Argan Oil Market by Application (cosmetics, food and medical), by source (natural and organic), by […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *