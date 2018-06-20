Agricultural Harvester Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2026

Agricultural harvesters are farm equipment utilized by farmers to extract grains out of the crops in the field. Primarily, the harvesters perform three different tasks of harvesting crops in a single process, resulting in higher output in lesser time. Agricultural harvesters are utilized for harvesting different crops.

The agricultural harvester market is likely to expand at a significant growth rate due to mechanization in the agricultural sector. Rising number of industries, globally, are luring laborers, which is likely to reduce the availability of labor for farming. Machine power is likely to expand during the forecast period owing to a lack of man power. Agricultural harvesters perform efficiently and reduce required man power. Agricultural harvesters harvest grains without damaging them and are cleaner as compared to grains harvested by conventional methods.

The agricultural harvester market can be segment based on technology, drive, application, utility, mobility, and region. Based on technology, the combine agricultural harvester segment is likely to dominate the agricultural harvester market. The segment is likely to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the ability of the combined harvester to perform multiple functions and higher efficiency. However, the combined harvester is more expensive than the other technology-driven harvesters. This in turn is likely to propel the other segments of the market.

Based on drive, four-wheel drive harvester is likely to be the leading segment, while the agricultural harvester with the option of shifting from four-wheel drive to two-wheel drive is likely to dominate in the near future due to superior fuel economy of the drive. Agricultural harvester with an option to shift from four-wheel drive to two-wheel drive can be operated according to the power requirement and conditions of the field.

In terms of application, the agricultural harvester market can be categorized according to the application of the harvester for different crops. The agricultural harvester used for grains is likely to lead the market owing to higher production of grains, as compared to other crops. The harvester utilized for grain segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate due to increasing focus of farmers on farming main crops due to their higher consumption, globally.

Based on utility, the commercial farming segment holds a major share of the market. However, harvesters are very rarely utilized for subsistence farming. The commercial farming segment is likely to lead the market owing to higher production and greater profit margins in shorter interval of time.

Based on mobility, the agricultural harvester market can be segment into two segments. Among them, the wheeled harvester segment is likely to dominate the market due to its higher fuel economy and speed. Wheeled agricultural harvesters can be carried to the field by driving them on conventional roads; however, the inability of the other segments of the harvester to drive on the road is a major disadvantage, leading to their reduced demand.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the agricultural harvester market owing to higher labor charges, less availability of man power, and rapid pace of adoption of technology, as compared to other regions of the globe. Advantages of the latest harvesters over conventional sources include better fuel economy and improved features, which in turn have attracted the farmers of the region. This has led to the region to become a prominent market for agricultural harvester.

Key players operating in the global agricultural harvester market include Deere & Company, MASSEY FERGUSON, CLAAS KGaA mbH, PREET GROUP, Ploeger Machines bv, and Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG.