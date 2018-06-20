Education

5th International Conference on Brain Disorders and Therapeutics

Comment(0)

The conference has been put together meticulously to meet the global inspiring standards of our attendees and therefore provides an excellent forum that ensures an interactive congregation of information and intellect about the extensive researches on brain disorders being conducted across the globe.

This event will be particularly intriguing to neurologists, neuroscientists, neurooncologists, psychiatrists, radiation oncologists, rehabilitation therapists, professors, lecturers, doctors, research scholars, students and those who are involved in research on Brain disorders. Business professionals and CEO’s and R&D Heads of industries are promised a very productive experience in expanding your network as well as resources. We are open to anyone who is enthusiastic about enriching themselves with the latest advances in brain disorders.

Submit your abstracts at https://goo.gl/qwYJVW

Early bird registration ending soon!

Also Read
Education

Carrier Midea India Partners with Kohinoor Technical Institute

editor

07th October 2016, Delhi: Kohinoor Technical Institute (KTI) and Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd. (Carrier Midea India), today announced launch of Government Approved and Industry Ready vocational training program in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. This is a unique initiative with special focus on Light Commercial & VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Air conditioning segment. This initiative […]
Education

La Trobe University, Australia Celebrates 200,000th Graduate

editor

Amid a sky of confetti and thunderous applause, La Trobe University Welcomed International Student Harsha Iruvaram as its 200,000th Graduate. Mr Iruvaram was awarded a Master of International Business after two years of study at the University’s Melbourne campus at Bundoora. Donned in his regalia gown and cap, Mr Iruvaram said the announcement came as […]
Education

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences organized The Coimbatore Digital Summit 2018

editor

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – April, 10 April 2018 – Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences held The Coimbatore Digital Summit on 10th April 2018. The theme of the Summit was Think Big | Execute Smart | Deliver Growth. The Summit discussed how marketers are moving into a world where text is no longer the primary […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *