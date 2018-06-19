Tech

Threat Intelligence Market – Competition Intelligence

The Threat Intelligence Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including Check Point Software Technologies, Dell Technologies Inc., FireEye, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Logrhythm, Inc., McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation and Trend Micro, Inc., among others. The study facilitates in understanding the market trends by narrowing it down to company level. Also, the well-designed proprietary KBV Cardinal Matrix portrays the competitive strategic position of the companies in the Threat Intelligence Market.

Global Threat Intelligence Market Size

The Global Threat Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023, developing a marketplace rate of growth of 17% CAGR during the projection period. Threat intelligence is a cyber-security affiliated section of capability, utilized to appreciate complicated cyber threats and therefore their recognition, research, and thus predictive remediation and hence obtaining increase in market place share. Threat intelligence solutions are used to effectively and responsibly recognize threats and the negate the similar considering protection events in addition to safety measures intelligence feeds, monitoring business enterprise uncertainties, eliminating potential damage, and additionally enhancing organizations’ total protection infrastructure. Threat intelligence system is largely utilized to understand and thus offer predictive treatment for Innovative Determined Threats and thus exploits, zero-day threats, or other sophisticated attacks on organization system security infrastructure.

Global Threat Intelligence Market Impacting Factors:

The factors that have guided in the demand for threat intelligence market are the improving situations of information and data breaches by insiders, rapid adoption of threat intelligence guidance among SMEs, and very popular adoption of crowd sourced threat intelligence platforms.

