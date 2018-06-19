Tech

SmartLabs Helps Beltelecom to Expand Service Delivery to STBs

Beltelecom has been using a SmartLabs SmartTUBE Solution to offer the OTT, multiscreen service, ZALA, to its subscribers for more than three years. The company is delighted to announce that they have chosen to expand the service to STBs and will take delivery of a significant volume of wireless-enabled OTT STBs, the SML-5050W, developed by SmartLabs.

Today, the operator uses the SmartLabs SmartTUBE Solution to deliver digital TV to tens of thousands of subscribers using LG or Samsung Smart TVs and iOS and Android mobile devices. The expansion of the OTT service to STBs will allow the ZALA service to be delivered to all TVs, significantly increasing the number of customers that may engage with the service on the big screen.

Beltelecom has also announced that it plans to partner with the TV manufacturer, Horizon and SmartLabs Android application for SmartTVs will be pre-installed. Therefore, if a Beltelecom customer bought a new Horizon TV then they would have immediate access to the ZALA interactive digital TV service.

“SmartLabs solutions can support full-featured multiscreen functionality on as many screens as needed by the operator. We are happy that Beltelecom progressively develops its services, while we are ready to provide our end-to-end technology to support their most ambitious plans,” SmartLabs CEO Mikhail Grachev says.

