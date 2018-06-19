Tech

Rugged Mobile: One-Stop Destination for Rugged Mobile Phones, Tablets

Rugged Mobile is a South-Africa based company that specialises in the supply of extremely durable Mobile Phones, Notebooks and Tablets which are known to offer unmatched toughness.

These Phones and Tablets serve a wide variety of uses. The Mobiles, Tablets and Smartphones offered by the company are highly functional and durable.

What is a rugged mobile? There are usually three common tests which determine the durability of a device. The three most frequently-done environmental specification tests are military standard (MIL-STD), temperature range, and IP ratings.

Some Popular Rugged Mobile Tablets and Notebooks supplied by Rugged Mobile:

1. ALGIZ 8X: This rugged ultra-mobile Tablet is light-weight and offers powerful field computing solutions for its users. It is highly reliable and offers great support even in some of the toughest conditions. It offers user-friendly features along with high-speed processing power. It is powered by an Intel Pentium core processor and helps in improving the efficiency and functionality of the Tablet. The main features of the Tablet include:

  • Weight: 990 g
  • Dust-resistant
  • Water-proof
  • Can resist temperatures as high-60 degree Celsius and as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

2. ALGIZ RT 7: It is a perfectly ergonomic, extremely rugged 7- inch Tablet that offers excellent heavyweight field performance. The main features of the Tablet include:

  • Weight: 650 g
  • Dust resistant
  • Water resistant
  • Resist temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius and as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

3. ALGIZ 7: It is a super rugged ultra-mobile Tablet equipped with multiple connectivity problems. It is small-sized, lightweight, and operates with an Intel atom processor. It is ideal for use in the most challenging environments. The main features of the Tablet include:

  • Water resistance
  • Dust resistant
  • Weight: 1.1 kg
  • Resistant to temperatures as high as 60 degrees Celsius and as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

4. ALGIZ 10X: This rugged Tablet runs on advanced technology and is resilient to some of the harshest environmental elements. It also runs on an Intel quad-core processor and also offers the option of a full HD projected touchscreen. The main features of the Tablet include:

  • Weight 1.3 kg
  • Dust resistant
  • Water resistant
  • Resist temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius and as low as -20 degrees Celsius.

For further information, refer to: http://www.ruggedmobile.co.za

About the company:
Rugged Mobile is a South-African company that supplies extremely durable Tablets, Notebooks and Mobile phones which run on an advanced technology.

Contact:
186 Smit Street, Fairland, Johannesburg
Gauteng, 2195, South Africa
Tel: 011 476 4779

