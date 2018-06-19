Business

Pet Toys and Training Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Pet toys and training products are products made for Pets, which are used for playing and training purposes. The global pet toys and training market is showing a significant growth rate over the years due to the inclination of consumers toward adoption of pets. Toys and training products are extremely useful and help in the physical activities of pets, thus triggering the growth of the global pet toys and training market.

The global pet toys and training market has been segmented on the basis of different product and services type, material used, animal type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into ball type, interactive type, training products, and squeaky products. By ball type, the market can be further segmented into soccer ball, push and play, teaser play and others.

By interactive type, the market has been segmented into flyer, tugger, chaser and others. By training products, the market has been segmented into beginner training products, advanced and trick training, intermediate training and others. By squeaky products, the market has been segmented into bone, jumper, critter, hedgehog and others.

On the basis of material used, the market has been segmented into non edible toys and training products, and edible toys and training products. The global pet toys and training market has been further segmented into animal type such as dogs, cats, birds and other. Dog toys occupy a significant global market share and comprises Kong toys, Rope dog toys, Latex dog toys, Bone toys and dog training products.

Cat toys comprise cat ball toys, interactive toys, plush toys, and cat scratching toys. Bird toys comprises bird toys, bird parches and other. On the basis of distribution channel, the global pet toys and training market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The offline distribution channel has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, and pet stores.

The global pet toys and training market is mainly driven by the preference for toys that are eco-friendly and rising propensity of pet owners toward buying pet toys and training products. Additionally, increasing humanization of the pets by the pet owner and treating them as a family member is also creating a positive impact on the pet toys and training market.

However, lack of knowledge regarding the use of specific products for the training purposes among the customers is restraining the global pet toys and training market. However, rising number of natural and eco-friendly toys for pets are likely to create opportunities for the global pet toys and training market during the forecast period.

In the region-wise study, the global pet toys and training market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the U.S. and Canada captures a significant market share of the global pet toys and training market.

The U.S. accounted for major share of the pet toys and training market due to the inclination toward adoption of pets among the population. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, Japan, and Australia among other regions is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising humanization of pets.

