Newcastle University GREAT Scholarships, India 2018

Newcastle University, U.K demonstrating its commitment to the Indian students has announced exclusive scholarships for India in conjunction with British Council under the GREAT scheme. Newcastle University is offering their GREAT Scholarship Scheme to one Indian students and invites graduate and post graduate students from India for a scholarship award of Full tuition fees payable towards one year of study. The students need to meet the conditions of the offer for a place on one of the courses in Newcastle University.

In order to be eligible to apply for the scholarships the candidate must satisfy the following conditions:

Eligibility Criteria:

To be considered for awards applicants must:

Must be citizens of and permanently resident in India
be assessed as international for fee purposes
hold an offer for an eligible undergraduate/master’s degree programme in one of the following subject areas:
– Architecture and Urban Development
– Agriculture and Food
– Biomedical Sciences, Biotechnology and Healthcare
– Business and Finance
– Computing Science, Digital and Data
– Culture, Heritage, Media and Creative Arts
– Energy
– Engineering
– Languages, Literature and Linguistics
– Law
– Marine and Transport
– MBA

Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.

Further details can be found in the India Great Regulations

Application closing date: 29 June 2018

For further details, please visit:

https://www.ncl.ac.uk/postgraduate/funding/sources/internationalnoneustudents/nu-great-india.html

https://www.ncl.ac.uk/undergraduate/finance/scholarships/bcgis/

