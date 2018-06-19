Business

Intend Management Fiori Solution powered by AIRDIT for SAP Customers

Comment(0)

Bangalore, 19th June, 2018: AIRDIT Software Pvt Ltd, India’s premier software provider for business solutions, has come up with Intend Management Fiori Solution for SAP customers which ensure proper management of businesses.

Intend Management Fiori Solution, offered by AIRDIT Software replaces the entire manual process, leading to better transparency for the whole process. By adopting this technology, small businesses can not only save time but gain maximum ROI. For Instance, production or construction sites are usually located away from corporate offices or central warehouses, making it difficult for proper supervision.

Majority of organizations make use of manual processes to cater to various requirements, generating from these sites. However, since the requirement of each construction site reaches the main office as a form of intent, the request has to go through a long approval process, consuming a lot of time.

AIRDIT’s solution supports the below-mentioned tasks in the process:
• Service Intend
• Material Intend
• Project Equipment Request
• Project Man Power Request

Built using SAP Fiori, the solution provided by AIRDIT Software is compatible to all devices and triggers notifications for the above tasks required for the construction or production site, to the company’s main office / Stores/procurement. Based on the approved requests, further processing is carried out to enable a smooth functioning of the end-to-end process.

Also Read
Business

Large Format Printer Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Large Format Printer Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Large Format Printer Market by type (UV-cured, latex, aqueous, dye sublimation, solvent ink), offering (after-sales services, printers, RIP software), printing technology, toner-based printers), application (apparel, textile, advertising, cad, technical printing, signage, decor) […]
Business

Solve Family Conflicts with LADR’s Elder Law Mediation

editor

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc.’s elder law mediation service helps families navigate complex concerns involving senior parents or grandparents, resolving disputes amicably. [LITTLETON, 17/5/2018] – Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. (LADR), a reputable firm based in Colorado, offers elder law mediation services. The firm’s team of experienced lawyers helps families navigate the complex concerns involving […]
Business

The Real Life Inspirational Stories Are Truly Motivating For One To Move Forward In Life Despite Hurdles

editor

If you are anytime feeling low in life with negative thoughts just check out for the real life inspirational stories that would surely motivate you on how to face and overcome challenges in life. There is no doubt that everyone have their share of sorrows in life but it really depends on how one actually […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *