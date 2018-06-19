Entertainment

Ikka Dropped His New Single – Dope Ladka

Comment(0)

Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as IKKA, dropped his latest hip-hop Hindi single Dope Ladka. Music composed by famous Punjabi singer and music producer Dr. Zeus, the song is penned and sung by Ikka himself. The music video is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.

Dope Ladka is an amazing hip-hop number. It’s a mix of contemporary, catchy tunes and groovy beats. Moreover, the lyrics are highly intuitive and will instantly make you fall in love with the song.

“Dope Ladhka is an amazing number. As soon as I heard the composition, it just clicked instantly. I am sure my fans are just going to love it and will make it a huge hit!”, said singer-rapper Ikka Singh.

Ikka Singh rose to fame with the popular Bollywood track ‘In Da Club’’ from the film ‘Tamanchey.’ Some of his famous tracks include – Badri ki Dulhaniya, Talli, Half Window Down, All I Need, Theek Hai Theek Hai and many more.

Dr. Zeus, also known as Baljit Singh Padam has been very active in both Indian and British music scene since 90’s. He shot to fame in 2003 when his track “Kangna” won him the ‘BBC Asian Network’ title for ‘Best Song’ of the Year. Some of his other hits include ‘Rough’ and ‘Jugni Ji’ – which too won him the ‘Best Single’ award in 2012.

Dope Ladka is an exclusive Times Music release and is available on Times Music YouTube channel and Gaana Exclusive for people to enjoy!
YouTube link of the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9N3dngfyS0

Also Read
Entertainment

Vashikaran Specialist Baba Ji

editor

World Famous Karam-Kandi Astrologer Baba Vishwanath JI. World’s No.1 Most Famous Best Karam-Kandi Vishwanath Baba Ji, Mayang-Bej, All-V@shikaran & Bl@ck-M@gic Apply & Removal Specialist, Dasha-mahavidya siddha Tan-tra Specialist, Aghori Tan-tra Specialist, Bagala-mukhi Enemy-Destroyer Tan-trik, Palmist, Numerologist, Gemologist, Nadi astrology, Tarot readings, Iching, Feng-Shui, Muharat, Lost and Found, Dreams Interpretation, Lal-Kitab, …More Vishwanath Baba Ji Is […]
Entertainment

Indie Filmmakers To Livestream Film Shoot

editor

Indie Creative studio to use cutting-edge technologies to reveal the making of “The Mark” feature film–live! Atlanta, GA – Indie Filmmakers, Dan and Jackie Gamber of Big Imagine Studio, are lifting the curtain from the covert process of a film shoot to allow fans and viewers to watch the making of a movie live, and […]
Entertainment

Toy Generals: The Game for Real Commanders Is Released

editor

The indie game developer ARjunaGames announces the beginning of the open beta-testing for their new game “Toy Generals”. “Toy Generals” is a real-time strategy where a player acts as a commander of a limited toy soldiers army. In the story part of the quest, a player is supposed to release the house from enemy invaders. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *