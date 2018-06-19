Getaways near Mumbai ,Getaway near Mumbai – novotelimagica

Getaway near Mumbai – Weekend Getaways within 150Kms from Mumbai: – Lonavala : 26Km, 287 spacious rooms. amenities like wake-up calls, laundry and a safe. Novotel Imagica is the awesome destination for weekend getaways from Mumbai that you can plan to visit with your family & friends! For more details, Visit at – https://www.novotelimagica.com/best-mumbai-ki-garmi-getaway-this-weekend/
Also Read
Acordis Technology & Solutions Call of the Game Dinner FountaineBleau Miami Beach
MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat and the Host Sponsor of the Miami Open, hosted the annual Acordis Call of the Game Dinner on April 7, 2018 at the FountaineBleau Miami Beach. The Acordis Call of the Game Dinner honored the work of the people “behind the […]
Citizen Eco-Drive Bluetooth timepieces
CITIZEN is proud to announce the addition of ten new models to its Eco-Drive Bluetooth series. All Eco-Drive Bluetooth models combine connected features such as smartphone call or text notifications with the style and precision of fine analog timepieces. Since the launch of the first model in 2012, CITIZEN’s Eco-Drive Bluetooth watches, with its sophisticated […]
Gold Fox Casino Offer Live Casino Games To Enjoy The Excitement
The online casino industry’s answer to competing with land-based casinos is to offer live dealer games. These are games where online players can see and even interact with their dealer, making them feel like they are in a land-based casino. A growing number of sites have embraced this idea in an attempt to provide players […]