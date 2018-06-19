Business

Geeks 2 You Opens Office in Mesa

MESA, AZ – JUNE 7, 2018 – Arizona computer repair and IT consulting company Geeks 2 You is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Mesa.
Opening a second office expands the company’s ability to provide onsite computer repair throughout the Phoenix valley. Geeks 2 You now services Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, Glendale, Peoria, Apache Junction, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley. Customers have access to computer repair, virus removal, Wi-Fi networking and business IT consulting without leaving their home or business.
Founder Marc Enzor formed Geeks 2 You in 2007 after working as a network administrator and studying engineering. Its founding mission remains providing affordable and honest computer repair and IT consulting that techs provide onsite and remotely.
Since 2007, the company has performed more than 30,000 service calls for more than 7,000 clients.
“Our sole purpose remains to live to serve,” Enzor said. “We focus on quality of service, timely repairs and best practices for our clients.”
Geeks 2 You specializes in virus removal, data recovery, networking, hands-on tutoring, networked copier setups, servers and custom-built desktops/servers. Its technicians serve residences, home offices and small to medium sized businesses.
Subcontracted IT support is also available for companies that may have IT departments on other cities but also need service in Phoenix or Tucson.
Service is available seven days a week. Clients can often get fast onsite same-day service.
Geeks 2 You provides customers with a free phone diagnostic and quote as well as a customer satisfaction guarantee. The computer repair service is aA+ Better Business Bureau accredited business and maintains a five-star ranking on Yelp.
For more information about Geeks 2 You, visit its website at www.computerrepairphoenix.com or call 480-448-9000.

