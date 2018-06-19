Business

Gas to Liquids (GTL) Market SWOT, Demand, Supply and Consumption, ROI 2024

Global Gas to Liquids Market: Overview

 

Gas-to-liquids (GTL) involves converting natural gas into high-quality liquid fuels, which are traditionally obtained from crude oil. At present, the ever-increasing demand for energy and the growing world population has necessitated the development of alternate energy sources to ease the burden on conventional sources. With the rising environmental considerations of conventional sources of energy, clean sources of energy are needed for reduced carbon footprint.

 

Natural gas is available in abundance and is affordable. Employing GTL production methodologies, countries with abundance of natural gas can use them for economic growth to replace them with traditionally produced liquid fuels. The use of GTL technology is a foolproof alternative to harness clean, abundant natural gas resources and produce high-quality petrochemical products and transportation fuels in a cost-effective and environmentally conscious manner.

 

Conversion of natural gas to liquid fuels is a refinery process, wherein gaseous hydrocarbons are converted into longer-chain hydrocarbons such as diesel fuel or gasoline. Methane-rich hydrocarbons are converted into synthetic fuels in three ways: Fischer-Tropsch process, Syngas to gasoline process, and Methanol to Gasoline process. Gas to liquid diesel is superior in quality over conventional refinery diesel produced from crude oil. The low-emission premium grade fuel can either be used pure or in blends with traditional diesel.

 

The global GTL market is segmented by size, application, production process, and location of major GTL plants.

 

The assessment of the vendor landscape of the GTL market makes for an interesting read as analysts have not only identified the top players but have also included their detailed competitive profile. Key parameters such as business overview, competitive strategies, product portfolio and specifications, financial standing, and recent developments have been taken into consideration to assess the performance of the key players in the global gas to liquids market.

 

