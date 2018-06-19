Business

Electric Submersible Pump Market Competitive Landscape & Growth Opportunities 2019

Comment(0)

Electric submersible pump (ESP) or sub pump is a device having hermetically sealed motor that is coupled to the pump body. The entire system is submerged into the fluid to be pumped. Submersible pumps are more efficient than jet pumps as they push fluid to the surface whereas jet pump pulls the fluid. Moreover these pumps prevent pump cavitation that is cause by high elevation difference between pump and the fluid surface.

 

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2237

 

The electric submersible pump systems are one of the most effective artificial lift methods of pumping fluids to the surface. They are widely used in the oil and gas industry due to its higher efficiency, low maintenance and low space requirements. ESP are used to take out products from wells with low bottom hole pressure effectively. They are high volume and depth champions among other oil field lift systems. On the other hand these systems needs vey high voltage and electric supply and as they produce highly viscous oils moreover the ESP systems are less flexible and can’t be operated at variable speed. The growing oil & gas industry is driving the market for ESP systems and has several opportunities for the market in future.

 

The major application of ESP is segmented in two types including onshore water flood operations and all the other subsea productions where large volume of fluids has to be lifted. The ESP pumps are found in many applications that can be categorized in two type single stage pumps and multiple stage pumps. The single stage pumps are used for drainage, industrial pumping and sewage pumping and multiple stage submersible are typically borehole that is used for residential, commercial and industrial water extraction and in oil wells.

 

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-submersible-pump-market.html

 

Some of the market players of this market are Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Grundfos Pumps Corporation, and Walrus America Inc. amongst other manufacturers.

 

About Us

 

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

 

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

 

Contact

 

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Also Read
Business

Getting in Touch with Investment Companies London via Amyma

New investors can find it difficult to start building their portfolio, given the plethora of choice available. Amyma, a facilitator for investment companies London, welcomes enquiries from new or experienced investors. [London, 15/06/2018] – Investment companies London have been trying to raise capital via the bond market for years. Today, in many countries, the bond […]
Business

Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune – A Luxurious Destination for You to Live in

Godrej Properties is the leading developer renowned for crafting and creating extraordinary and innovative masterpieces in India. The developer now comes forward to launch a new project which collaborates plush, palatial, and elegant living. Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune is located in the Hinjewadi and is offering 2BHK and 3BHK apartments. You can create your own […]
Business

Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Johnson 2.92mm Solder End Launch Jack Connector

Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the Johnson 2.92mm Solder End Launch Jack Connector. Designed by the same experts behind Johnson’s patented High Frequency SMA End Launch product line, this connector provides a Solder End Launch solution for those customers who […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *