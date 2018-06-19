Digital Scent Technology Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Scenario
After enhancements in the virtual reality experience, the digital sense technology is targeting the nose. Digital scent technology makes use of hardware devices in order to sense and generate different types of smells. Products like e-nose and scent synthesizer are used to sense, receive or transmit smell through a digital medium.
Smiths Detection Inc., Scent Sciences Corporation, ams AG, Alpha MOS SA, Electronics Sensor Technology, and ScentSational Technologies LLC are a few major players in the global Digital Scent Technology Market. A lot of companies are investing in the digital scent technology market. Also, application of e-nose in the security and military sectors is another factor that will help in driving the growth of digital scent market. Rising adoption of smart devices is another major factor driving the growth of digital scent technology market. Also, growing demand for quality assessmnets with the help of e-nose and scent synthesizers is set to drive the growth of the digital scent technology market.
The product segment in the digital scent technology market comprises of mobile phone, smelling screen, music and video game, explosives detector, quality control product, medical diagnostic product, and others. The quality control product sub-segment of the global digital scent technology market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for e-nose based quality assessment techniques for raw material which help in saving the wastage of food and also help in improving its quality. Also, the growing trend of adoption of digital devices such as smartphones is one major factor driving the growth of digital scent technology market.
The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of smart grid deployment is another major factor driving the growth of digital scent technology market in the region.
The global digital scent technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in the global digital scent technology market are Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.), Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.), ams AG (Austria), Alpha MOS SA (France), Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.), ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.), Scentcom Ltd. (Israel), AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany), Vapor Communications (U.S.), and The eNose Company (the Netherlands).
Segments
The global digital scent technology market is segmented by product, hardware, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into mobile phone, smelling screen, music and video games, explosives detector, quality control product, medical diagnostic product, and others. Based on the hardware, the market is segmented into E-nose and scent synthesizer. The e-nose segment comprises of optical fiber sensor, piezoelectric sensor, polymer sensor and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) sensor whereas, the scent synthesizer comprises of cartridge. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into marketing, food & beverage, entertainment, education, healthcare, communication, military & defense, and others.
Regional Analysis
The global digital scent technology market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of digital scent technology applications across various industry verticals.
