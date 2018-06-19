Health and Wellness

Allergies and Asthma Clinic, Austin, TX announces launch of new website

Comment(0)

Austin, TX, June 2018 – Allergies and Asthma Clinic, a leading allergy and asthma care centre in Austin and Round Rock, Texas, today announced the official launch of its new branding and redesigned website, AllAllergies.com. The new website features a fresh look with easy and quick access to the information about services and treatments offered at Allergies and Asthma Clinic.

“The secret of our success at Allergies and Asthma Clinic is our aspiration to provide an outstanding care and treatment, listen to our patients, maintaining our core values, innovate and adapting to new technologies,” said Dr. Binaca Gaglani, board-certified in allergy, asthma and immunology for adults and pediatrics. “With a sizable shift in the internet user behavior, we wanted to our new website to be complying with the current industry standards.”

Allergies and Asthma Clinic’s new website is mobile device responsive, featuring floating navigation, social connection and allergy news update subscription and the information laid out to allow users an easy access to services and treatment offered by Allergies and Asthma Clinic.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

BEST ELECTRONIC PULSE MASSAGER FOR MUSCLE PAIN

editor

The Electronic Pulse Massager is the greatest convenient massager that you could personally use since it is suitable. This massager allows you to extent those regions of our bodies, which have hard access for example shoulder area plus back. Though, you can get additional person to massage you using Thumper Pro meanwhile it is rather […]
Health and Wellness

Menopause Expert Celebrates Launch of New Book ‘Hot Chixs Hot Sex’

Experienced Pharmacist and Menopause Practitioner, Irene Hogan will release her latest book on menopause to the Canadian public later this month. The book launch event will be held on the 20th of June 2018 at Dundas, Ontario. Irene Hogan’s Hot Chixs Hot Sex: How to Survive Menopause, is a must-have guide on how to live […]
Health and Wellness

Some Of The Top Benefits Of Glutathione Supplement For Your Health

editor

Glutathione is one of the most popular and most used supplements in the health and fitness industry. It is considered as one of the best antioxidants available in the market and it is known to provide a complete range of health and fitness benefits in your body. Whether you want to improve your immune system, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *