Ackworth House’s Ascendo Stairs Make an Ideal Addition to Contemporary Homes

Ackworth House offers Ascendo floating stairs that enhance the visual appeal of modern homes. The Ascendo line has six different designs, each providing a specific type of weight support and safety.

[AUCKLAND, 19/6/2018] – Ackworth House, a specialist in architectural stairs in New Zealand, offers a line of floating stairs called ‘Ascendo stairs.’ The brand comes in six different designs that are ideal for modern and contemporary homes.

Adding Fluid Angles to Modern Residences

The Ascendo floating stairs are commonly preferred by Ackworth House clients, particularly among the residential sector. The company’s projects have been featured in online architecture and interior design community Houzz, and have garnered praise for its excellent residential work.

The positive features and reviews can be attributed to the versatility and design range of Ascendo stairs. The floating structure of the Ascendo stairs creates smooth and seamless angles without the effect of stiffness or rigidity.

As its name appropriately suggests, a floating staircase has steps that are positioned to appear as if they are floating. The illusion can be further enhanced with timber treads and glass balustrades or steel treads with elaborate handrails.

Ackworth’s Ascendo stairs currently come in six different designs namely Serratus, Centrum, Suspendo, Separare, Lateralis, Dualis and Concelare. Each design provides a different style of stringers, balustrades and handrails that clients can choose from.

Safety Measures for Floating Stairs

To ensure that the floating stairs can carry an ideal amount of weight, Ackworth House advises clients to choose their preferred design wisely. The weight support of the floating stairs comes from either the stringers or the single welded steel spine that is found in some designs.

Ackworth House also ensures all its staircases and balustrades are manufactured and installed to meet New Zealand’s stringent building regulations which includes many details to reduce the risks of fall accidents.

About Ackworth House

With an impressive 40-year track record, Ackworth House has exhibited excellent workmanship in manufacturing high-quality stairs. The company caters to architects, builders and homeowners in Whangarei, Auckland and other parts of New Zealand.

For more information, visit http://www.ackworthhouse.co.nz.