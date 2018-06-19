Abou “Bu” Thiam to speak at the 51st National Keystone Conferenceat Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA on June 23rd, 2018

ATLANTA, Ga, (June 19, 2018) – Abou “Bu” Thiam of BuVision Entertainment Inc., will be a featured speaker at the panel titled, “A conversation on how to use your voice, be the change and impact the world” on Saturday, June 23rd beginning at 9 AM at the Atlanta campus of Georgia State University.

Bu will share insights from his decades of experience in the music and TV industry, as well as his philanthropic efforts such as the “Lighting Africa” solar power program in Africa. The National Keystone Conference is a great opportunity to speak to and energize the more than 2,200 teens that will have opportunity to experience campus life, take part in a dynamic array of leadership workshops in which they will explore many of the issues that teens face in their communities. Bu’s vision is aligned with Keystone’s mission, which was created to be a community service, social action and social justice program for teens to better understand their voice in issues that affect them and their community.

Bu has a long history of international service projects in addition to high-powered roles he has held; such as the Vice-President of A&R at Def Jam Records for four years, Co-CEO of Konvict Music, and being Chris Brown’s manager for 3 years. As a businessman and music visionary he feels it is vital to empower the upcoming generation as he believes with hard work and perseverance one can achieve their dreams.

For more information:

Khady Thiam Gueye

khady@tmi.world

###