Health and Wellness

8th Edition of International Congress on Breast Cancer

Comment(0)

EuroScicon pleases to extend its welcome to 8th Edition of International Congress on Breast Cancer during December 13-15, 2018 Rome, Italy with a theme “Encouraging Research on Breast Cancer & Enriching Lives”. EuroSciCon through its Open Access Initiative is committed to make genuine and reliable contributions to the scientific community. Euro Breast Cancer 2018 provide a platform for sharing of information about the breast cancer treatment techniques and newly developed techniques for the same as well as provide platform about the recent researches on breast cancer. This event includes prompt keynote presentations, oral talks, poster presentations and exhibitions.

For more information https://breastcancer.euroscicon.com/

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Shirlyn’s Natural Foods Offers Rewards Program

editor

Shirlyn’s Natural Foods is pleased to announce they offer a rewards program for their loyal customers. When individuals sign up for this rewards program, they will receive up to 50 percent off all the items in the store, as well as a bonus $100 worth of free products. Shirlyn’s offers two rewards programs, each of […]
Health and Wellness

MiracleFaceMedSpa: The Place to Get the Best Botox treatment in NYC

editor

Lexington, New York; 26, September 2017: MiracleFaceMedSpa, a company located at 575 Lexington Av. Suite 4034 New York, NY 10022 United States (US), specialises in making their customers look good. Just like the common saying goes: “First impression lasts long”. They have over the years stood the test of time in providing their specialised services […]
Health and Wellness

Get In Shape For Women Encourages Weight Training for Compelling Body Transformation

editor

A compelling body transformation is not impossible to achieve. It may take time, but it is doable. Get In Shape For Women helps individuals achieve it through weight training combined with other factors. [NATICK, 12/2/2018] — A noticeable, compelling body transformation does not happen overnight. It takes dedication and willpower to achieve healthy weight loss. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *