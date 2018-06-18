United Fence Company Helps Residential and Commercial Clients Get Quality Chain Link Fences

Utah homeowners and business owners can secure their property with high-grade chain link fences, from United Fence Company. These fences can be customized with privacy slats and gates according to a client’s needs.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 6/18/2018] – United Fence Company offers fencing materials and the prompt installation of chain link fences that are highly-resistant to rust, abrasion, and wind. It also provides repair services and a ten-year warranty for every chain link fence set up. Utahns will be secure in the knowledge that fences customized to their preferences protect their properties.

Versatile Fencing at Affordable Costs

The right fencing not only offers greater security and privacy but also raises a property’s appeal and resale value. Chain link fences are a favorite choice among both residential and commercial property owners for its versatility and affordability.

United Fence Company recognizes is clients’ different needs and offers chain link fence customizability. Clients can choose to add privacy slats in their preferred color for tighter security. The company also offers a range of styles of gates for chain link fences, including swinging and sliding gates.

Budget-conscious clients also have the option to install chain link fences themselves. The company offers high-quality materials and expert advice to help clients fulfill their fencing projects.

High-Quality and Durable Materials

United Fence Company requires all its products to undergo quality assurance tests. As a premier fence specialist, the firm ensures that its chain link fences have a high resistance to rust, abrasion, and the weather. The fences are manufactured to be capable of bearing the strong winds of hurricanes and cyclones.

United Fence Company also extends a ten-year warranty on parts and labor for every chain link installation as part of its commitment to customer satisfaction. The firm also provides professional repair services for faulty or damaged fences.

“Our experience, expertise, and wide connections mean that we’re always complete with spare parts and materials for all your repair needs,” promises United Fence Company. “Customer service is and always will be our top priority.”

About United Fence Company

United Fence Company has over 60 years of professional fence installation experience in Salt Lake City, Utah. Residential and commercial clients can choose from chain link, wood, vinyl, and ornamental steel or aluminum fences. The company also provides fence repairs and high-quality materials for clients who prefer to build the fence on their own.

Learn more or request for a free on-site estimate, visit http://www.unitedfenceutah.com/.