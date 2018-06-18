Business

SerDes Market Growth, Size or Share Estimated to increase by 2022

Comment(0)

A SerDes is a trans receiver integrated circuit (IC), wherein the transmitter section converts serial data to parallel data, and the receiver section converts parallel data to serial data.

A SerDes is a trans receiver integrated circuit (IC), wherein the transmitter section converts serial data to parallel data, and the receiver section converts parallel data to serial data.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the SerDes market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of SerDes.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Maxim Integrated
• ON Semiconductor
• ROHM Semiconductor
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments

Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-serdes-market-2018-2022/request-sample
Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Also Read
Business

Peteco Launches the First Social MarketPlace in centralized form

Peteco LTD, a joint venture company, started building the first social marketplace. It will evolve from a centralized form to a decentralized form. The project will develop a social media channel targeting pet owners and an e-Commerce marketplace. The purpose of the project is allowing other e-Commerce stores to sell to the targeted market and […]
Business

Techniques used to verificar email

editor

Most people do not have the time or the patience to learn more about the technical details of any service they want to solicit, but you should not do the same. If you are looking for a way to verificar email, you have to learn as much as you can about it. You do not […]
Business

GLOBAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET FOR HANDHELD DEVICES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market for Handheld Devices – by Adhesives (Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive, Waterborne, Solvent Based, and Others), by Sealants (Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic Latex, Epoxy, Butyl and Others), by Application (Mobile Phones & Tablets, Laptops, Hard Disc Drives, Medical Devices and Others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *