Security System Integrators Market Report 2018 – Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2023

Market Highlights:

The design of efficient and sophisticated security systems with user-friendly installation features enabled by wireless technology is the key factor fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, availability of remote monitoring with proper insurance policies is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Whereas, large initial investment and cost of maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding technological enhancements are hampering the market.

It is the defense of digital information and IT assets against internal and external threats. Defense includes detection, prevention and response to threats using policies, software tools and IT services. Increasing consumer awareness & security concerns, willingness to invest for security systems, growing demand for the use of wireless technology in security systems and adoption of IoT-based security systems are majorly driving the growth of the market.

According to MRFR, The Security System Integrators Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the Forecast Period 2017-2023. The wireless systems are not only easy to install but it helps to improve the interactive monitoring services of a system and can be remotely operated which makes it easy to use.

Although the on-premise deployment of security system is more secure and reduces the risk of cyber threats, there is a more adoption and deployment of cloud services. In the U.K, the cloud adoption rate has reached nearly 85%, including the security system integration. Also, the pricing strategy of the cloud is more flexible than of on-premise, and hence becomes a prime factor for the small enterprises to adopt these services easily.

Major Key players:

Setronics Corporation (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

FireEye, Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

McAfee, LLC (U.S.),

Accenture BCR (Ireland),

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.),

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Limited (India),

Wipro Limited (India),

CIPHER Security LLC (U.S.), Integrity360 (Ireland), Vandis, Inc. (U.S.), Anchor Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Innovative Solutions Co (Saudi Arabia)

Other vendors include Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Sophos Group Plc (U.K), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), RSA Security LLC (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Carbon Black, Inc (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Veracode, Inc. (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation:

On the basis of organization size, the Security System Integrators market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises are having the highest market and are expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the ability of enterprises to invest large amounts in cloud deployment, application security, and mostly the network security. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprises are slowly adopting these security systems, due to budgetary restraints.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into energy, retail, banking, manufacturing, hospitality, government, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others. The government sector along with public sector integration of IT infrastructure is expected to grow at a fast rate due to increasing number of cyber threats and attacks. These industrial verticals possess a lot of sensitive customer data and also are dedicated to provide rapid customer service, for which there is a strong need of network and application security.

Regional Analysis

North America, at present holds the largest market share of security system integrators market and is expected to continue dominating by the end of forecast period. Europe is closely following North America in terms of growth rate. Europe and North America are advanced regions in terms of technology and its adoption. Many small, medium and large enterprises are providing their services in these regions and across the globe. As the IT sector is highly dominant in countries like the U.S., there is a strong need in terms of security. Many enterprises and government agencies are moving their services, data, and processes to cloud which is resulting in an additional risk of data loss and security threat.

The major factors adding to the growth of Europe market is the strict government regulations and policies regarding the data transmission. However, Asia Pacific, at present, is slowly adopting these services and has occupied third spot in the market. This growth is expected to increase, by the mid of forecast period, due to more adoption of cloud services and development in IT infrastructure.

Intended Audience:

  • Security System Integrators providers
  • IT providers
  • Software vendors
  • Retail vendors
  • Cloud service providers
  • Local/Government Agencies
  • Cloud Infrastructure Agencies
  • Value-added Resellers
  • Research Firms

 

There are many 4G Mobile WLAN routers available in the market today, but most of them have limited application to the network. Here we get a new gadget that provides a perfect solution for this disorder. The GlockalMe provides the G3 hotspots for the world of cloud computing. GlocalMe G3: Appearance The GlocalMe G3 is the most powerful mobile WLAN hotspot from the Chinese provider. The device looks like a very thick Apple iPhone 4, runs with a highly customized version of the Android operating system and comes with a very large touchscreen display (for a hotspot). In terms of price, the GlocalMe G3 is reasonably priced at around 199 USD, especially since 1.1 GB of data is available worldwide. In addition to the device itself, only one USB to MicroUSB charging cable is included. There is no power adapter, but you can use it with the USB port. The GlocalMe G3 hotspotlooks incredibly thick at first glance because there is a very strong battery with 5,350 mAh capacity. On the side of the device, there are two buttons for louder / quieter (and functional is unclear) and a power button. Processing, materials and the SIM card slot always make a decent impression. GlocalMe G3: Dual-SIM Capable The GlocalMe G3is dual-SIM capable, and it has two nano SIM slots. This is a unique selling proposition for Mobile WLAN Hotspots and can be very convenient in many situations. In the test, the GlocalME G3 was working quickly and easily with Vodafone and Orange SIM cards: a short press on the power button. A quick-access menu allows you to switch between SIM cards and the SIM card. The operation is very easy and is done via the GlockalMe G3 touchscreen. By using the Android operating system you have the advantage of a “full-featured” keyboard, for example, to be able to change the WLAN name and the WLAN password. The display itself is of poor quality in terms of brightness, resolution and viewing angle stability in comparison with current smartphones, GlocalMe G3: CloudSIM in the test The main highlight for the purchase of the GlocalMe G3 is probably the virtual SIM (CloudSIM), which makes the SIM easy to use. 1.1 gigabytes of data volume is already included in the purchase; additional volume can be purchased if you create an account. All this can be done via app for iOS and Android or via the GlocalMe website. GlocalMe offers the data volume in the form of various data packages. These are valid for different lengths of time (for example 30 days, 90 days or 365 days) and are available for different countries and continents. The prices seem surprisingly fair at first glance, so costs 1 GB world-wide data volume for 1 year € 29.90. If you only need data in Germany, you can buy eg 3 GB for 19 Euro or 1 GB for 7 Euro (each valid for 30 days). In the test, the virtual SIM card was tried in Germany, the service worked out in the MBT / s were measured in the download. The latencies (ping) were about 30 milliseconds and about 5 Mbit / s were reached. These are not top scores, but for surfing and streaming HD videos, it is absolutely fine. GlocalMe G3: Speeds The speed test with the local SIM gave the GlocalMe G3 router a very bad picture. In LTE mode, maximum of 35 MBit / s was possible via WLAN, in UMTS mode it was over at about 24 MBit / s. For comparison: under identical test conditions, an Apple iPhone 8 managed about 140 MBit / s in the downlink and about 68 MBit / s in the uplink via LTE, similar values were also provided by the Netgear AirCard 810 hotspot. A positive feature is the good worldwide frequency band support. The GlocalMe G3 offers FDD LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/9/17/19/29, TDD LTE Band 38/39/40/41, UMTS Band 1/2/4/5 / 6/8/9/19 and GSM 850/900/1800/1900. GlocalMe G3 Wi-Fi and battery The WLAN of the GlocalMe G3 is comparatively slow, according to the official specs, only the standard 802.11b / g / n on 2.4 GHz with a maximum of 72 MBit / s downlink is supported, but 5 GHz is not available. For comparison, other mobile phones in the price range usually offer dual band WLAN with at least 300 MBit / s. The battery provided for operating hours of 20 hours in the test, which is a very good value for a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. If required, you can also charge a smartphone via the full-size USB port, the GlocalMe G3 becomes a power bank. Others Unlike most other mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, the GlocalMe G3 lacks many features. There are no connections for an external antenna, no MicroSD memory card slot, no RJ45 LAN connection and also a web interface, as it is usually known from mobile WLAN routers, is not present on the GlocalMe G3. The software is extremely limited, many other uses such as “LTE only” or “3G only” mode do not exist. Statistics on data consumption and information on the network used only when using a local SIM. That does not need to be bad for the end customer – the GlocalMe G3 works well and does its job. However, this fact should be mentioned in this review and it would be nice if possible successor would offer more configuration options. Conclusion The GlocalMe G3is a very interesting mobile wireless router. Anyone who travels a lot in the world and often travels to different countries should take a closer look at the device. SIM card prices are very competitive so that in most countries, the purchase of a SIM card can be omitted. Also for the ease of use, the GlocalMe G3 deserves praise. For technology enthusiasts, the device is quite uninteresting. LTE frequency ranges, the dual-SIM function, are to be positively emphasized, the comparably slow modem, the weak WLAN, and the few setting provide a good impression. To summarize, the GlocalMe G3 is a highly recommended hotspot with many unique selling points. If you want to buy the GlocalMe G3 hotspot, click here: https://www.4gltemall.com/glocalme-g3.html

IT Asset Management Software Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2027

Market Highlights: IT asset management (ITAM) software, has proven itself to be vital in assisting management and maintenance of IT assets so as to minimize risks. This kind of software is used successfully to assist in forestalling vulnerabilities and ensuring conformity with corporate policies on security. The growing demand for protection of IT assets as […]
Tech

Software Development Costs: Understanding the different pricing models

Determining the Software development costs is often seen as a herculean task.It is difficult to determine the exact software development cost as there are many variables involved in the calculation of the cost estimate. Some of these variables involve design methodology, technological expertise, project duration, the complexity of the project, platform or technology used, risk […]

