Rehm presents top-class thermal system solutions in Nuremberg

In a area of around 350 square metres, Rehm, the thermal system solutions specialist, presented highlights from its product range at this year’s SMT in Nuremberg. The feedback from trade visitors was clear: the solutions – tailored precisely to customer needs throughout the entire process chain – ensure a clear competitive edge when it comes to the modern and economic production of electronic assemblies.

“Once again, the complex discussions we had with many qualified contacts were very positive this year. In addition, our new ViCI (Virtual Communication Interface) sparked a great deal of interest. The innovative portal solution offers concrete support with the help of data glasses, guided maintenance scenarios on tablet or smartphone as well as a comprehensive and expandable knowledge base. This is a great help with the busy daily production routine and underlines our claim as a system provider for different processes,” says Managing Director Johannes Rehm.

Rehm’s other trade fair exhibits also provided suitable answers for reliable and stable electronics production. For example, there was an increased demand for the Securo systems, which are used for the cold and warm function testing of sensitive electronics under extreme temperatures. Protecto coating systems, which protect sensitive electronic assemblies against damage, were likewise in high demand. Long-established systems such as VisionXP+ for reflow convection soldering with or without a vacuum have also been further improved and equipped with even more efficient EC fan motors. VisionXC achieves high quality in assembly production, even at low throughput, while the condensation soldering system, CondensoXC, has a compact structure and is high performing thanks to the innovative processing chamber. The contact soldering system Nexus with vacuum is ideal for pore- and flux-free soldering at up to 450°C free with a variety of process gases.

With the ViCON software, Rehm has developed an innovative solution for easy operation of the VisionX series and best traceability. For example, the software can log all values that are changed, or collect and statistically evaluate alarms to avoid errors and optimise machine settings.

Many guests visited the SMT to engage in an intensive exchange of technical information and to learn about the market and innovations. The exhibition also provided an opportunity to gather information for future product developments based on customer needs.

