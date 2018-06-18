Tech

Rehm presents product highlights at Bangkok”s NEPCON

Comment(0)

The strong economic growth of Asian countries brings with it an increasing demand from plenty of industries, including the automotive, consumer electronics, medical technology and automation sectors. The market for the electronics and semiconductor industry is developing at a brisk pace. It”s therefore a given that Rehm will be showing the highlights from its extensive product portfolio at the NEPCON trade fair in Bangkok this year.

Those who are interested can come on site to learn more about the extensive range of services and numerous advantages that the solutions provide. After all, they set standards in terms of efficiency when it comes to producing electronic components.

“As far as demonstrating Rehm”s thermal system solutions to an expert audience on site is concerned, NEPCON is the ideal trade fair”, says Johnson Ma, General Manager Rehm China. Highlights such as VisionXC with ViCON software will be on display. The compactness of the VisionXC, which brings together all important technological features in the smallest of space, is impressive. It also has ViCON software with new features and a modern user interface. For example, ViCON can log all values that are changed, or collect and statistically evaluate alarms to avoid errors and optimise machine settings. The new operating software recently received the VISION AWARD. An independent jury of renowned industry experts and readers of SMT China Surface Mount Technology selected Rehm’s products from the numerous submissions, since they point the way forward for the industry.

As always, visitors to Rehm can also experience the latest plant technology, innovative software solutions and competent process consulting in a live setting.

A stated goal of the technology and innovation leader is to serve customers quickly and offer excellent on-site service. With its own subsidiary in Thailand, Rehm is keeping this promise. In addition, in-house production in China makes for close customer proximity and guarantees that Asian customers are supplied in a quick and reliable manner.

Nepcon Thailand will be held over four days from Wednesday, 20 June to Saturday, 23 June 2018 in Bangkok. Rehm will have its own booth in Hall 98, Stand 8B11.

Also Read
Tech

OSoft Labs and Nour Global announce strategic partnership to accelerate cloud transformations in Middle East and Africa regions

28 May 2018, Hyderabad (Press Release) – OSoft Labs (http://www.osoftlabs.com) a Hyderabad based IT products & cloud solutions company and Nour Global (http://www.nourglobal.com/) is Middle East’s fastest growing data network operator & managed services provider which announced a strategic partnership to help businesses build, scale and monetize cloud and digital services. The cloud market is […]
Tech

Draw Wire Sensor MH60 – effective application in harsh environments

editor

High demands are made on sensors, particularly in the area of mobile hydraulic applications. There is a growing demand for precise measuring processes in the area of mobile hydraulics, given that a reliable and safe positioning of vehicle support legs is essential for the safety of the persons and equipment involved. The MH60 was developed, […]
Tech

Open IoT Platform Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: IOT Platform is a medium between the applications and services which are connected with the real world. Growing industry and global market of IOT has generated a huge amount of revenue for the companies which are operating in this segment and every service or system which is being connected with IOT needs to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *