Business

Plug-In Electric Car Market to Reach 52,72,312 Units by 2023

Comment(0)

The government financial incentives such as subsidies and tax rebates on the purchase of electric cars and non-financial support, such as access to high-occupancy vehicle lanes and preferential parking for plug-in electric cars, are the major drivers for the growth of plug-in electric car market.

**Request for Sample Copy of Research Report At : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/plug-in-electric-car-market/report-sample

On the basis of segment, the market is categorised into low, economy, medium, and premium segment cars. Economy segment car has been experiencing higher sales globally. Economy-segment PEVs are estimated to account for the largest share, of more than 30%, in the plug-in electric car market in 2017, followed by low-segment cars. However, the volume sales of medium segment car are expected to advance at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Economy car segment has higher preference in key markets, such as China, owing to its low cost.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment over the forecast period, because of the introduction of new BEV variants and government polices supporting the adoption of BEVs. BEVs are estimated to account for more than 60% of the total plug-in electric car sales volume in 2017, mainly because of their dominance in China, the largest plug-in electric car market.

Asia-Pacific, led by China, is estimated to hold the largest share in the plug-in electric car market with more than 45% share in 2017. During the 2013–2016 period, the Chinese government heavily subsidized PEVs, which led to a boom in the industry, with sales growing at a CAGR of around 180%.

**Explore Research Report At : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/plug-in-electric-car-market

The global plug-in electric car market is highly fragmented with top three players accounting for less than 50% of the total sales. Tesla and General Motors are estimated to be the leading players in North America. BYD and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance are the major players in the Asian plug-in electric car market.

The other major players in the plug-in electric car market are Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Daimler AG, and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

Also Read
Business

High Barrier Packaging Films Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of High High Barrier Packaging Films Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the High Barrier Packaging Films Market by technology (ORMOCER, sustainable barrier coatings), materials (BOPP & CPP, BOPET, BOPA, polyvinyl chloride, metalized films), products (bags and pouches, tray lidding film, forming webs, […]
Business

3rd International Conference on Hypertension and Healthcare

editor

Trends in Management of Hypertension Conference series llc LTD, host of 3rd International Conference and Exhibition on Hypertension and Healthcare, the Conference that discusses the Clinical Strategies and trends in management of Hypertension. Hypertension Congress 2018 slated during August 24 -25, 2018 at Tokyo, Japan will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board […]
Business

Corum Lady Golden Bridge Round 39 mm

editor

For the past 35 years, the unique Golden Bridge movement has been cased in many exceptional variations, case shapes, and materials. The pinnacle of Corum’s collection, this timepiece in its many versions is innovative and unique – in great part due to its eminently visible inline movement construction. The Golden Bridge’s uncommon caliber is sheathed […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *