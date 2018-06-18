Market Research Report on India Retailing Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :

Retailing registered steady growth in India in 2017. One of the key demands from consumers in 2017 was seamlessness in their shopping experience. From 2015, omnichannel retailing became a common practice amongst most retailers. The primary reason why omnichannel retailing became popular was consumers’ need to have the convenience to choose the channel, irrespective of the retailer. In 2017, consumers went one step further, whereby seamlessness in the entire shopping experience became important.

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

A Seamless Shopping Experience Is the Leading Driver of Growth in Retailing

Technology Becomes An Intrinsic Part of Retailing in 2017

Convenience Emerges As the Strongest Parameter When Choosing A Retail Channel

Second- and Third-tier Cities Become the New Target for Expansion for Modern Retailers

Private Label Becomes A Major Source of Income for Retailers

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

