Light Field Market 2018 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights
The global light field market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the light field market due to growing adoption of 4D light field. Light field technologies are used in media & entertainment and healthcare sectors, as they offer five times brighter image than traditional field lights.
Get Sample Report for Global light field market @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5715
The North American region is experiencing a higher demand among users as light field photography, digital image sensor, and others are boosting the light field market growth to a large extent. For instance, on March 2018, Google has invested to build a rotating rig of GoPros based on the light field photography which captures more realistic VR images.
The global light field market is expected to reach USD ~ 1,872 million at a CAGR of over 15% by the end of the forecast period.
Global Light Field Market Key Players:
The prominent players in the global light field market Light Field Lab, Inc. (U.S.), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), FoVI 3D Inc. (U.S.), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), Cannon Inc. (Japan), Lytro, Inc. (U.S.), OTOY (U.S.), Leia (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Holografika (Hungary), Pelican Imaging Corp. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Lumii (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations Corp. (U.S.), among others.
Global Light Field Market Segmentation
The global light field market is segmented into technology, verticals, and region. The technology segment is sub-segmented into imaging solution, light field display, and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into military and defense, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others. The market is spanned across regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of light field market is studied for regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The light field market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of machine learning technologies and artificial intelligence, which are propelling the market growth to a large extent. The light field market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period due to increasing penetration of advanced technology-based photographic devices among users in these region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are the emerging light field markets, which are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.
Market Research Analysis
The global light field market consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global light field market. The light field market is witnessing high growth due to increasing demand of various types of technologies such as 3D, 4D, virtual reality, and others, which is propelling the market growth of the light field in this region. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the light field market during the forecast period, due to increasing penetration of smartphones that is gaining demand in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.
Intended Audience:
- Light field companies
- Light field providers
- 3D animation vendors
- 3D animation service providers
- Computer graphics developers
- System integrators and third-party vendors
- Government bodies
- Technology investors
- Research institutes and organizations
- Market research and consulting firms
- End-users/enterprise-users
Get Complete Report for Global light field market @
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/light-field-market-5715
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
Continue…
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Light Field Market: By Region, 2017-2023
Table 2 North America Light Field Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Table 3 Europe Light Field Market: By Country, 2017-2023
Continue…
List of Figures
Figure 1 Global Light Field Market Segmentation
Figure 2 Forecast Methodology
Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Light Field Market
Continue…
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact Us:
Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +91 841 198 5042