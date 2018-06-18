Business

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Revenue Analysis, Production and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Scenario:

Learning management system is software application which provides infrastructure, tools and context to provide e-learning and training solutions to the organizations and its learners. The Learning Management System has increase rapidly from the previous years and is estimated to be the growing technology in software industry.

The major factor that drives the growth of Learning Management System Market is increasing e-learning industry, growing cloud computing market, and increasing demand for cost-effective training solution by industries among others.

Globally the market for Learning Management System Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~22% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis of Learning management system Market:

North-America is dominating the global learning management system market with the largest market share due to increasing awareness and growing adoption of learning management system by organizations and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022 followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for learning management system market due to increasing demand by organization for cost-effective learning system to train their employees which would give better ROI in the future.

Segments for learning management system Market:

Global learning management system Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Services: content management, Performance management, administration, communication & collaboration among others
Segmentation by Deployment: Cloud and on-premise.
Segmentation by Application: Corporate, and academics among others.
Target Audience:

Hardware and software service providers
Education sector
System administrators
Network service providers
Corporate training
Government
