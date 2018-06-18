Education

International conference on Cardiovascular Diseases and Therapeutics

CVDT 2018 is a two day event with the theme “Therapeutic Advances in Heart Diseases” which is going to be held during November 21-22, 2018 at Paris, France with an audience from Cardiology Hospitals, contract research organizations, research institutes, patent and law firms, Professors from different Universities, domestic and international regulatory agencies and executive directors of leading Cardiology Hospitals and experts.
Our goal is to bring together bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused, and on a wide range of subjects, to foster learning, inspiration and wonder-and provoke conversations that matter.

