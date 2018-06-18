Geomembranes Market 2018 | Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

Geomembranes Market Overview

Geomembrane, a thin continuous polymeric sheet demonstrates a wide range of chemical, physical and mechanical properties. Installing Geomembranes is a cost effective method to prevent release of gas or odours into the atmosphere. They also effectively protect new constructions against corrosion and protect groundwater against polluted water, prevent water erosion thus provide convenience of collection, storage and conveyance of drinking water preventing the water loss. They are extensively used in Water Management Industry such as in waste and landfills, water storage, canals, among others.

In the current scenario where the water resources are rapidly depleting and the world is in dire need of protecting the available resources with the utmost care; Geomembranes are proving to be a vital component protecting reservoirs from getting affected by the wastage drained by the chemical factories, O&G plants and other factories in clean water reservoirs or landfills. Owing to the wide array of applications Geomembranes are increasingly garnering attention and its market is gaining a huge traction on the global platform.

Accrediting the recent proceedings happening in the Global Geomembranes Market, the leading research firm, Market Research Future has published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market prognosis up to 2023. In the study report, MRFR asserts that the Global Geomembranes Market is estimated to perceive an exponential growth reaching to USD ~ 4.05 Billion by 2023 at ~9.5% CAGR during 2016 to 2023.

Among the various factors that predominantly drive the global Geomembranes market include bourgeoning mining industry, increase in the regulation of ground water activity, and regulatory pertaining to the water contamination laws worldwide. Additionally, convenience of instalment is a key factor that propels the market growth of Geomembrane globally. In the US and Europe region, the Geomembranes industry is already well established, whereas in developing regions such APAC, the market has started to enjoy the upsurge demand. On the other hand, in some of the areas of Middle East and Africa, due to the absence of stringentregulations Practices, concerning to the sustainability and environment protection, the MEA Market of Geomembranes is currently witnessing a modest growth which will soon turn in to a significant growth during the forecasted period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3216

Geomembranes Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Many large and small key players operating in the market are churning the competition to gain competitive advantage. Acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch remains the key strategies of these key players.

Manufacturers strive to develop the most comprehensive range of geomembranes available today. They use the highest quality resins to manufacture the widest selection of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) geomembrane products available in either a black, green or white upper surface, and in either a smooth or textured single or double-sided surface.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

December 20, 2017 – Groupe Solmax (North America) one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of Geomembranes, announced the acquisition of one of its largest competitor in the geomembrane market – GSE Environmental Inc.

November 13, 2017 – GSE Environmental (USA), one of the leading global manufacturers and marketers of Geomembranes announced that the company had recently been awarded US Patent No. 9,518,176 B2 for its High Temperature Geomembrane Liners and Master Batch Compositions. The newest addition to the series, GSE High Temperature Liner, is engineered to withstand prolonged exposure to temperatures up to 100°C (212°F).

July 06, 2017 – Evoqua Water Technologies, global leader in helping municipalities and industrial customers protect and improve the world’s most fundamental natural resource announced that it has acquired Olson Irrigation Systems, a leading designer and producer of filters and irrigation components for the agriculture and industrial markets.

July 05, 2017 – Evoqua announced the acquisition of ADI Systems, Lange Containment and Geomembrane Technologies from ADI Group Inc. Evoqua, ADI Systems and Olson are world leaders in wastewater solutions for industrial and manufacturing applications.

Worldwide Geomembranes Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Geomembranes due to demand in various end user industries such as aquaculture, water management, agriculture, and building & construction especially in China region followed by India, and Japan.

Europe and North America are the second and third largest markets of Geomembranes.

Access Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/geomembranes-market-3216

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com