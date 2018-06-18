Uncategorized

Enjoy Improved Indoor Air Quality with New Installations by Desert Star Heating and Air

Comment(0)

Indoor air can be five times more harmful than outdoor air.As people are now spending more hours indoors, Desert Star Heating and Air offers products and services to ensure they have good indoor air quality at home.

[OREM, 6/18/2018] – Desert Star Heating and Airoffers a range of heating, cooling, and ventilation services in Utah. Its goal is to enable customers to enjoy a comfortable indoor temperature all year round. Its products and services also provide an additional benefit: they help improve indoor air quality or IAQ.

IAQ Impacts Health

IAQ refers to the overall quality of air. Good IAQ, therefore, is not just the absence of unpleasant smells, but the lack of indoor pollution particles. If left unchecked, indoor pollution can cause respiratory problems.

Mold, mildew, and dust can trigger rhinitis and asthma attacks and exacerbate chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD). They can also irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and skin. People who are particularly vulnerable to poor air quality may also experience nausea, fatigue, headaches, and muscle pain.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also warns that long-term exposure to indoor pollution increases the risk of heart disease and cancer.

A Legitimate Concern at Present

These warnings from the EPA and other health organizations are applicable now more than ever. A recent report by YouGov, an international research firm, reveals that indoor pollution is a legitimate health risk all over the world.

The demands of corporate work and a lifestyle of binge-watching television and movies at home during weekendsarekeeping people indoors for almost 22 hours per day. The report says this behavior puts people’s health at risk because indoor air can be five times as polluted as outdoor air.

To prevent health complications, residents need to maintain a good IAQ at home. Clean air ducts and air purification systems can help them achieve that.

Air Purification and Ventilation Systems

Desert Star Heating and Air provides ductwork cleaning and maintenance. It also installs air purifiers that specifically combat indoor air pollution. With these products and services, the company helps Utah homeowners improve the IAQ in their respective homes.

About the company

Desert Star Heating and Air of Orem, Utah caters to the heating and air conditioning needs of residences and commercial establishments in the city and the surrounding areas. Apart from providing Air Purification Systems, the company also installs, repairs, and maintains furnaces, thermostats, and gas lines.

Contact the company at https://www.desertstarhvac.com/.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Worldwide sales of wheat protein to reach approximately US$ 4,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

editor

The global wheat protein market will exhibit a moderate rise between the period 2017 and 2026, as slated by a new Future Market Insights report. The report estimates worldwide sales of wheat protein to reach approximately US$ 4,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end. Wheat Protein to Seek Huge Adoption in Cosmetics Industry as an Emulsifier […]
Uncategorized

Spark Plug Market is expected to reach a market value a bit under US$ 5,000 Mn by the end of 2027

With increasing use of iridium material in new model of engines, the market for spark plug is expected to grow with significant pace. Spark plugs deliver electric current from an ignition system to the combustion chamber of a spark-ignition engine to ignite the compressed fuel/air mixture by an electric spark, while containing combustion pressure within […]
Uncategorized

Make A Building Look Like Never Before With Ease

editor

Edmonton, Canada — 24 April 2018 — Snap Stucco is a company that has been founded in 2007 and has since then garnered the respect of its clients. The huge client base is a testament to what the company is capable of accomplishing. In just a decade it has risen from a small time firm […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *