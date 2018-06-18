Ecosmob Announce Calling Card Solution for VoIP Reseller

International calls can be prohibitively expensive but when one uses calling cards it becomes affordable. VoIP resellers can mine a huge market by offering PINless calling cards and Ecosmob offers calling card solutions for VoIP resellers to take their business to the next level.

Ecosmob, a global VoIP technologies leader, announced calling card solutions for VoIP resellers. In a bold move designed to capture a large market and to help VoIP service providers increase revenues, Ecosmob added yet another package to their existing class 4 softswitch and class 5 softswitch solutions targeting carriers and service providers. This time around the emphasis is on taking VoIP to the retail level.

Ecosmob calling card solution, said the VP of the company, is part of their global white label VoIP reseller program. VoIP resellers can increase revenues and attract new customers by offering PINless calling cards through various channels. End users can make a phone call using traditional landlines or mobile phones or even payphones. Ecosmob, the top calling card solution provider, offers a feature rich package with inherent security, billing, monitoring and analytics. Their end customers can recharge online through secure payment channels like Paypal and use their caller ID to initiate calls without the need to furnish a PIN for each call. Calling cards can be designed with a specified validity period in which to use the card and each calling card is linked to logging and history. End users can use the card in any country.

The calling card solution development can be customized to add incoming numbers that act like local numbers and to downgrade or upgrade subscriptions. Ecosmob calling card solution is the most user-friendly and affordable and it will be a hit with VoIP resellers and their end clients. Resellers can in turn sell in bulk to retailers. White labeling is includes to enhance a reseller’s brand value. The card can be designed to be postpaid or prepaid to suit a variety of users ranging from casual individual users to business users. Ecosmob calling card development includes virtual calling card as well as plastic or paper cards with scratch surface for one time use in which case it becomes a PIN based card. Call back type facility is also included in the development if desired by VoIP resellers.

Bulk VoIP resellers will benefit by opting for Ecosmob calling card solution development in that they will have access to a SIP server in addition to other services such as IVR, ticket management and billing. Ecosmob calling card solutions are easy to use, highly secure, offer a variety of options and are priced quite reasonably since these are based on open source technologies.

Ecosmob plans to target the global VoIP reseller market and take in new resellers into its fold. It is easy for anyone anywhere to become a VoIP reseller with the help of Ecosmob portfolio of solutions aimed at giving such resellers a head start in a competitive market. Ecosmob offers total support prior to implementation, during and on an ongoing basis.

VoIP resellers may contact Ecosmob on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via website https://www.ecosmob.com.