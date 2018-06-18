Drip Coffee Machine Market Will hit at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2026

A drip coffee machine is the most basic type of coffee machine used across the world. Most of the drip coffee machines have very few programmable features, but they are still easy to use. Drip coffee machine is used on a large scale as it produces quality brewed coffee. However, drip coffee machine manufacturers are adding various advanced features. Keeping coffee warm for a long time is one of the many features that manufacturers are focusing on. Technological advancements are also leading towards the development of smart drip coffee machine that can be controlled with the help of the mobile application. With an app, the person can set a schedule, get the status, notification and control the machine from anywhere.

As per the latest report compiled by Fact.MR, the global drip coffee machine market is expected to witness sluggish growth. The market is expected to register 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The global drip coffee machine market is also projected to bring in US$ 213.0 million revenue by the end of 2026. Advanced technologies are being used to make drip coffee machines smart and easy to use. Manufacturers of drip coffee machines are also adding various programming features, auto-start timers that let the user set time at the night to get the cup of coffee early in the morning without the need of starting the machine and waiting for the coffee. Following insights show how the global drip coffee machine market will perform in the coming years.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Drip Coffee Machine Market

Europe is anticipated to remain dominant in the global drip coffee machine market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Owing to the increase in consumption of coffee, and customers willing to pay more for fresh ground coffee with good quality and taste are some of the factors driving the growth of the drip coffee machine in Europe.North America is also anticipated to witness growth in the global drip coffee machine market. Increasing number of people consuming coffee in the U.S. is driving the demand for drip coffee machine market.

Also, consumers in North America are very loyal to their favorite hot drink brands and are ready to pay a premium for coffee machines. Drip coffee machine that can produce more than 10 cups of coffee is expected to account for more than half of the revenue share towards the end of 2017. It is also anticipated to exceed US$ 100 million revenue by the end of 2026.Glass drip coffee machine is expected to account for nearly two-third of the revenue share by 2017 end. By 2026 end, glass drip coffee machine is projected to exceed US$ 100 million revenue.Residential segment is anticipated to be the largest user of drip coffee machine.

Residential segment is anticipated to account for over three-fifth of the revenue share by the end of 2017.Metal drip coffee machine is expected to witness growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, metal drip coffee machine is projected to reach nearly US$ 200 million revenue.The report also offers a detailed profile of some of the leading companies in the global market for drip coffee machine that are expected to remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Krups GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., De’ Longhi S.p.A, Siemens AG, Melitta Unternehmensgruppe Bentz KG, BUNN-O-Matic Corporation, Jura Elektroapparate Ag, Technivorm BV, Bravilor Holding B.V., and The Black & Decker Corporation.

