Avail Real Estate Services In Harker Heights, TX

Harker Heights, TX/2018: If you are searching for a firm that offers myriad real estate services then end your search now. John Reider Properties is a reputed real estate firm in Harker Heights that offers a wide range of residential and commercial properties. Along with helping you with your search for an ideal property, they also assist you in meeting your property management needs.

They have been serving people residing across Harker Heights and Killeen area by providing well-maintained and reliable rental homes as well as commercial spaces. The real estate firm has a team of highly experienced experts, who are familiar with every step of the real estate process, ensuring a smooth experience for all their clients. They have a dedicated team that specializes in different aspects of real estate including property analysis, property sales and acquisition as well as marketing and pricing advice.

Services Offered

• Commercial Properties: Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or rent a commercial space, the real estate firm is sure to have a solution for you. They are familiar with all that goes into dealing with commercial real estate, such as zoning requirements and agricultural exemptions, which takes the stress out of process, allowing you to focus on what’s important.

• Residential Properties: Buying or selling a home is always an exciting step in one’s life, and having the right guidance through the process makes it worthwhile. Their team has an extensive experience in dealing with residential properties, making them the right choice for anyone looking to buy, sell or rent a home.

• Property Management: They have gained a great reputation for providing quality property management services. Their dedication towards a positive customer experience and their years of experience in property management make them an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable property management firm in the area.

Why Choose Them

They lay emphasis on stellar customer service, giving you the best possible assistance at every step of the process. Also, they offer free on-site consultation for property management.

For more information on the services offered by John Reider Properties, call at (254) 699-8300, or visit 455 E. Central Texas Expwy Suite 101 Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also log on to http://johnreider.com/

