A look back at Plunet Summit 2018

Plunet Summit took place in Berlin on May 24-25, 2018. More than 190 Plunet customers, technology partners, and Plunet employees met under blue skies in the exquisite event location Spreespeicher for an intensive exchange of experiences.
The focus was on the challenges and working methods of translation agencies and language services in conjunction with Plunet BusinessManager, the world’s leading business and translation management software.

Best practice presentations by Plunet users, progress reports on the product by Plunet employees and partners, and lively panel discussions ensured two informative and entertaining days. In addition to many technical aspects, this year’s focus was on how Plunet will meet the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The more than 20 sessions were complemented by technology partners roundtables, which were already booked out in advance, Plunet user workshops, and numerous networking opportunities.

This year’s fundraising campaign supported Skateistan, a Berlin-based NGO that is committed to improving the education and future prospects of young people in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa. With the help of many enthusiastic participants and over 200 photo booth images Plunet
collected 1,111 euros for Skateistan during the Summit.

With a lot of commitment, creativity, and resourcefulness, the Plunet team, sponsors, partners, and above all the participants from 35 countries created an event that gives you an appetite for more. And as they say: After Plunet Summit is before Plunet Summit! Here”s to 2019!

A selection of voices from Plunet Summit 2018:

“Fantastic insights, great attendees, amazing Plunet team! Don’t miss this conference!”
Elizabeth Butters, XTM International

“What an amazing event that brings together like-minded individuals that not only shared a common interest in language but one of technology.”
Roland Lessard, Morningside Translations

“Being a part of a community makes you feel stronger once you are back at your own desk.”
Agata Woniak, Prezes

“It is a great thing to spend time with the Plunet crew and other users from all over the world. It”s a good way to get valuable know-how and inspiration in order to make progress with the tool.”
Thomas Rösch, Comactiva Translations AB

“Any CEO or CTO in a translation company should consider attending Plunet Summit. Not only does it provide hands-on workshops and help, but it”s also about sharing our vision on project management and beyond.”
Gaetan Chretiennot, Six Continents

