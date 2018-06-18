Education

3rd International Conference on Tumor & Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy

“Conferenceseries takes the privilege to welcome participants across the globe to the International Conference on Tumor & Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy which is slated for September 17-18 in San Diego, USA.

This interdisciplinary conference is the premier gathering of people working in the field of tumor Immunology and cancer Immunology , as well as the immunotherapy researchers. The ‘Tumor Immunology 2018’ program will showcase new scientific knowledge and offers a platform for professionals and community members to engage in a structured dialogue on the major issues.The collective goal will be to share scientific discoveries and clinical care on Tumor and Cancer , Immunotherapy diagnosis , Tumor markers & drug targetting,Immuno-oncology studies etc.”

