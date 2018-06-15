Tech

Web Application Firewall Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

Web application firewall market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of web application firewall solutions and services. Major driving factor in the growth of web application firewall market is the growing popularity of cloud based applications. .Increasing advancements in technology is another major factor responsible for the growth of web application firewall market. Increasing popularity of artificial intelligence is one major factor driving the growth of web application firewall market.

Companies like Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Inc. and F5 Networks, Inc. are among the key players in the web application firewall market. These three are the top players occupying the major share of the web application market. Akamai Technologies is one of the leading companies and the company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Web application firewall market is majorly being driven by increasing importance of web applications and growing penetration of internet of things.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4508

Major Key Players

Akamai Technologies (U.S.),

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

F5 Networks, Inc (U.S.),

Imperva Inc (U.S.),

Applicure Technologies Ltd (Israel),

DBAPP Security Co., Ltd (China),

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc (U.S.), NS Focus Information Technology Co Ltd (China) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach approximately USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

The global web application firewall market is segmented by deployment, services, organization size, security models, end users, and region. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on appliance, on cloud, and on network. Among these, the cloud based web application firewall is the leading segment owing to advanced technologies and solutions for prevention from malware, phishing, and other cyber-attacks and threats. Furthermore, the cloud based deployment is a cost-effective solution for better usability, scalability, and security protection options.  Adoption of cloud technology has increased across various organizations and verticals. The cloud based web application firewall offers number of capabilities such as access control, application programming interface, threat intelligence, and bot detection. Cloud based web application firewall are easy to deploy. Cloud based application firewall allow the companies to switch to cloud services, which is the feature of subscription based services.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of web application firewall market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in web application firewall market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for cloud based applications in that region.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-application-firewall-market-4508

Intended Audience

  • Storage providers
  • Network providers
  • Banking Institutions
  • Insurance providers
  • Security solutions providers
  • Research firms
  • Software investors
  • Software Developers
  • Software Testers
  • IT enablers
  • Database solutions
  • Cloud providers
  • Insurance companies
  • Telecommunication companies

 

Also Read
Tech

Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: The growing trend of Bring your own device (BOD) is a factor favoring growth for the market. However, lack of skills and expertise needed hampers the market growth. The gaining popularity integrated solutions is expected to expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.   The global Quantum Cryptography Market has been segmented […]
Tech

Solar Home Lightings Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Solar Home Lightings Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 124 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: This report studies Solar Home Lightings in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, […]
Tech

Electro-Optic Modulator (EOM) Market Key Players – GLEAM Optics, QUBIG GmbH by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Electro optic modulator (EOM) is an optical device in which a signal controlled element exhibiting the electro optic effect is used to modulate the beam of light. The modulation can be imposed on phase, frequency, amplitude or polarization of the beam. High end electronic devices are one of the major application areas of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *