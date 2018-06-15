Lifestyle

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska Fights for the Civil Rights of Colorado Locals

Comment(0)

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska works hard to protect the civil and constitutional rights of Colorado-based clients.

[CASTLE ROCK, 6/15/2018]—The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska knows that civil rights abuse comes in various forms. Somebody might violate civil rights in the form of excessive force while another person might violate it through racial discrimination or sexual harassment. Abuse may even come in the form of police brutality or unconstitutional treatment in jail.

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska, a Colorado-based law firm, readily defends and protects the victims of civil rights exploitation. It has the legal knowledge and experience to give clients the justice they deserve.

Defending Civil and Constitutional Rights

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska is aware of the various ways that people abuse their civil and constitutional rights, from cruel treatment in prison to workplace discrimination due to sexual orientation or gender identity. For this reason, the firm finds ways to bring justice to victims of discrimination, abuse of power, and government misconduct.

The Colorado-based law firm helps local clients settle their civil rights claim. It advises clients to file their case within two years of the incident but recommends that they act on it as soon as possible.

Always Putting Clients First

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska believes that their passion for the legal profession has a direct correlation to their continued success in defending the rights of Colorado locals. To the law firm, therefore, clients always come first. They can come to the firm for questions and concerns 24/7 so that they can receive the full attention they need and deserve.

About the Law Offices of John D. Halepaska

The Law Offices of John D. Halepaska is a multi-faceted law firm in Colorado that staunchly fights for the legal rights of all its clients. It provides legal services in the areas of personal injury, civil rights, products liability, and business disputes.

Apart from protecting clients under the law, the legal firm is active in the community. Mr. Halepaska devotes part of his time to performing pro bono work and to speaking with law students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs in the legal profession.

Find out more about the law firm and its services at https://halepaskalaw.com/.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Sundeep Chadha & Smriti Gupta hosted the event ASHMITA Fashion Show in solidarity with women facing social atrocities

editor

In an evening hosted by Sundeep Chadha and Smriti Gupta and Rita Srivastav and Ramesh Arora founders Karmsakshi Sewa Sansthan & Swawlamban, the city witnessed the fashion show of its kind. The event “ASHMITA” held at Kamal Mahal, ITC Maurya, New Delhi honored and raised financial support for Women facing social atrocities which included survivor […]
Lifestyle

Sambalpuri – the ethnic contribution of Orissa.

editor

Sambalpur in the state of Orissa, or Odisha as it is known today, is famous for its Sambalpuri variety of cotton and silk sarees, using Ikkat patterns or the tie-dye method in their making. The Ikkat style of weaving is employed in the hand-woven Sambalpuri saree using geometrical patterns. Ikkat is a technique which involves […]
Lifestyle

Know how Jewelivery is Best Option for Men Jewellery

editor

Jewelivery is a best platform for men to boost their fashion presence and also improve jewellery options. With regards to purchasing jewellery, most men appear to be much uninformed about the alternatives accessible to them. Indeed, even women who need to blessing something extraordinary to a male relative, companion, or mate appear to be befuddled […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *