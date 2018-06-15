Education

Petroleum Engineering

Comment(0)

We feel privileged to announce “Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery” during December 06-08, 2018 in Dubai, UAE, with the theme of “Exploring Innovation and vivid techniques in Petroleum Engineering & Natural Gas Recovery”.

In this unlimited joy we are pleased to invite your Organization to take part in Petroleum-Engineering 2018 Conference as an Exhibitor or Delegates

Any additional information regarding the conference can be found on the website: http://petroleum-engineering.alliedacademies.com/

We would be honoured if you would accept this invitation to join us for this conference.

Please do not hesitate to contact me via this email address if you have any questions about exhibiting or attending the conference.

Also Read
Education

13 Lakh Students wait for June 05, to Check Their NEET 2018 Result

31 May 2018, Gurgaon (Press Release) – Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 on May 06, 2018. Since then, 13 lakh medical aspirants are anxiously waiting for the result of the exam. NEET 2018 result will be declared on June 05, 2018. CBSE will only announce it online, on […]
Education

massspectrometry2019

editor

Euroscicon honored to welcome all the participants for the upcoming “9th Edition of International Conference on Mass Spectrometry” to be held from March 04-05, 2019 at Berlin, Germany. The main goal of this Mass Spectrometry 2019 conference is to make a breakthrough in the field of chemistry by bringing together all the persons related to […]
Education

Talentedge Awarded for “Best Use of ICT in Education”

editor

India’s leading Ed-Tech firm offering ‘live and interactive’ anywhere learning in digital format has been awarded for “Best Use of ICT in Education” at 11th ASSOCHAM Higher Education Summit 2018 & National Excellence Awards 2018 held at Hotel Imperial, Janpath, New Delhi on 17th February, 2018 Dr Satya Pal Singh, Minister of State for Human […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *