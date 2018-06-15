Education

Market performance for Electrical Services in Australia

Comment(0)

Melbourne, Victoria – Electrical Services Industry in Australia has been suffering from challenging conditions for the last few years. However, the trend is forecasted to improve over the next 5 years due to the recovery from housing and infrastructure markets.

Get to know a bit of the industry
Electrical services industry in Australia consists of contractors and operators involving in installing, repairing and maintenance of new or existing electrical equipment. The industry’s revenue mostly generated from a varied size of projects for both non-residential, residential property markets. Meanwhile, 37% of its products and services are maintained, 34.5% are the electrical upgrade and 24.5% are electrical installation.

The recent downward movements
After a record peak in 2013-14 due to unprecedented investment in mining-related structures and public capital expenditure programs, the industry experiences a sharp dropping during 2015-18 (IBISWorld, 2018). Fortunately, the situation has been supported by the rollout of the National Broadband Network (NBN), work on major rail projects and renewable energy developments.

The promising future to look ahead
Even though demand for installation services in the infrastructure construction markets is expected to remain below the previous peaks, it will gradually recover. IBISWorld (2018) data indicated that electrical services industry in Australia will see a jump in annual growth rate from 1.5% to 2.3% over the next 5 years. The amount will account for total $20.7 billion. The profit margin is also forecasted to grow thanks to the increase in demand for housing and infrastructure markets in the near future.

What can we expect from Electrical Services in Australia?
While Melbourne accounts for the second largest percentage of total enterprises in Australia (25.5%), only after Sydney (32%), electrical businesses and electricians will surely have something to look forward to.

About Cornford Electrics

Also Read
Education

10 Things You Must Look Out For In Your Child’s School Canteen

Easy socializing, catching the latest gossips, not to forget the mindless banter – school canteens offer much more than just a quick snack. They are students’ very own repositories of their school’s memories. What could be wrong about the school’s canteens? For more details, Visit our website – http://blog.sqoolz.com/2018/06/Things-you-must-look-out-for-in-school-canteen.html
Education

Bird Academy IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award

editor

Bird Academy IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award New Delhi, April 18, 2018: Bird Academy, one of South Asia’s Top-10 2011 IATA- certified Authorised Training Centers, has been awarded the IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award at the recently concluded Global Training Partners Conference in Istanbul. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Radha Bhatia, Chairperson, Bird […]
Education

Gurugram witnesses a Sweet Revolution as Academy of Pastry Arts organizes 3rd India Pastry Forum, April’17

editor

Academy of Pastry Arts, an International pastry school offering world class training to the aspirational young Pastry chefs, is set to enthrall people of Gurugram by organizing Master Classes hosted by prolific chefs with immense expertise. These workshops will begin from 5th April, 2017 in their Gurugram centre. Chefs from across the world are known […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *