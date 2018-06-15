Tech

Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Observe Significant Surge during 2023

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

Data center infrastructures have increased considerably in the past few years, due to the various breakthroughs that have been achieved in this domain. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to the Information and Communications Technology sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The data center infrastructure market is projected to develop at a 42 per cent of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 while achieving revenues worth USD 49 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The growth in the data volumes generated around the world and the number of businesses accessing this data, the requirement for data centers has gone up. Development of cloud infrastructure is also one of the factors that is providing significant boost to the development of the sector in the forecast period. Reduction in installation and deployment times will further motivate the growth of the market.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4544

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S),

Dell EMC. (U.S),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S),

VMware, Inc. (U.S),

Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S),

Oracle Corporation (U.S),

NetApp, Inc. (U.S),

According to MRFR, global Data Center Infrastructure Market is growing rapidly over 42% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 49 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Industry Segments

The data center infrastructure market is divided into the category of user type, component, verticals, deployment and region. The user type is divided into medium sized enterprises, small sized enterprises and large-scale enterprises. The components are categorized into software, hardware, solution, service which are divided into storage, servers, routers, storage area network switches, network security, ethernet switches, and virtualization software. The verticals are segregated into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and others. The deployment category is categorized into on premises and on cloud. The region comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region wise analysis of the market for data center infrastructure includes regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The North American is one of the foremost regions in the world in terms of market portion in data center infrastructure market owing to its enormous necessity of data center infrastructure to certify endless distribution of data center processes and management facilities. The data center infrastructure sector in the European region is anticipated to observe rapid development in the forthcoming period. While, the Asia-Pacific nations like Japan, China and India are an emergent sector for data center infrastructure industry and is anticipated to be the highest CAGR rate achiever in the coming years.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-infrastructure-market-4544

Intended Audience

  • Data center infrastructure solution providers
  • Advertising agents
  • Marketing solution providers
  • Professional service providers
  • Research and development companies
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Solution providers
  • Technology standards organizations
  • Technology investors
  • System Integrators

Also Read
Tech

Cloud Communication Platform Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, West IP Communications, Hookflash Solutions by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario: Communication services offered in cloud computing has been recognized by organizations and individuals for a wide range of applications. The driving force behind growth of cloud communication services in market is the distributive IT hardware and software which saves the cost of organization’s IT infrastructure. Low costs, minimum technician requirements, flexible applications of […]
Tech

Asset Tracking Software Market 2018 Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Regional Study, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Synopsis: The asset management software are used to minimize the operational cost by facilitating and management of efficient utilization of the existing resources. The asset tracking software market is expected to grow at approximately USD 11 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.   The operative distinction that sets apart […]
Tech

Online Survey Software Market Analysis- Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast 2018-2023

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Online Survey Software Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 103 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: Online Survey Software is a type of important survey software that focus on online methods to capture, analyze and act on data. It can gather the data of customersâ opinion […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *