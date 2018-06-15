28th World Neonatal, Pediatrics and Family Medicine Conference (Faneotrics 2019)

ME Conferences is overwhelmed to announce the commencement of “WORLD NEONATAL, PEDIATRICS AND FAMILY MEDICINE CONFERENCE 2019” going to be held during March 21-22, 2019 at Dubai, UAE with the innovative theme “Leading medications and essential care of Neotrics”. This innovative conference discusses the directions for Paediatric Nutrition, surgery and neonatal care with advanced medical and family medicine in this fast moving and developing science and technology. World Conference on Faneotrics: neonatology and paediatrics provides the scope for opportunities to learn about latest technologies, medical practices and mainly focuses on spreading the awareness about how to prevent neonatal and paediatric diseases and various challenges in the field of neonatology and pediatrics. The objective is to gather audience from everywhere throughout the world to present current research and to disseminate the new trends in the field of Paediatrics, Neonatology and Family medicine.
