Smart Electricity Meter Market to reach a market size of $44.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Smart Electricity Meter Market, published by KBV research, the Global Smart Electricity Meter Market size is expected to reach $44.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Smart Electricity Meter Residential Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Smart Electricity Meter Commercial Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Smart Electricity Meter Industrial Market.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Smart Electricity Meter Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Anixter Inc., Belden Inc., Commscope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable, Legrand S.A., Nexans S.A., Schneider Electric SE, and The Siemon Company.
Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Size Segmentation

By End User

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Geography

North America Smart Electricity Meter Market Size
US Smart Electricity Meter Market Size
Canada Smart Electricity Meter Market Size
Mexico Smart Electricity Meter Market Size
Rest of Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Size
Europe Smart Electricity Meter Market
Germany Smart Electricity Meter Market
UK Smart Electricity Meter Market
France Smart Electricity Meter Market
Russia Smart Electricity Meter Market
Spain Smart Electricity Meter Market
Italy Smart Electricity Meter Market
Rest of Europe Smart Electricity Meter Market
Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Market
China Smart Electricity Meter Market
Japan Smart Electricity Meter Market
India Smart Electricity Meter Market
South Korea Smart Electricity Meter Market
Singapore Smart Electricity Meter Market
Malaysia Smart Electricity Meter Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Market
LAMEA Smart Electricity Meter Market
Brazil Smart Electricity Meter Market
Argentina Smart Electricity Meter Market
UAE Smart Electricity Meter Market
Saudi Arabia Smart Electricity Meter Market
South Africa Smart Electricity Meter Market
Nigeria Smart Electricity Meter Market
Rest of LAMEA Smart Electricity Meter Market

Companies Profiled

Anixter Inc.
Belden Inc.
Commscope, Inc.
Corning Incorporated
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
General Cable
Legrand S.A.
Nexans S.A.
Schneider Electric SE
The Siemon Company

