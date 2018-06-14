Retail Inventory Management Software Market Global Trends, Segments, Growth and Size by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Retail inventory management software helps in managing or preventing products from spoiling by eliminating stocking of raw materials which may cause loss for organizations. Inventory management has become an essential part of retail, service delivery, wholesale, and other industries. Inventory management in retail helps to optimize and deliver processes with accurate inventory levels and obtain real-time information to store data across several verticals of the organization. This data stored in real time can be used for the purpose of decision-making.

Retail inventory management software consists of tools that help to track, manage and organize material flow, including the time required for the end-product to leave the warehouse. In general, retail inventory software keeps track of whole supply chain process and helps in improving the efficiency of the inventory levels. This software helps in centralizing all the warehouse data located in different locations.

Retail inventory management software uses methodologies to manage the flow of goods, such as stock review, just in time technology, and ABC analysis methodology, among others. The just in time methodology refers to the ordering of products by an organization when they are ordered by customer. This removes unnecessary holding of inventory, helping in reducing costs. The need to maintaining transparency across supply chain activities and easy tracking of warehouse inventory are primarily driving the market. The increase in usage of RFID tags, barcode scanners, mobile phones, and tablets are fuelling the market growth.

The real-time visibility of inventory helps in the optimal utilization of warehouse and inventory which helps to fulfill Return on Investment (ROI). The software helps in the observation of margin contribution and execution performance for each vendor for gaining feedback and negotiation of better deals. The added advantages of retail inventory management software are deploying advanced logistics management, smart supplier management, data-driven inventory optimization, and others.

The global Retail Inventory Management Software Market is classified into deployment, end-user, and region.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global retail inventory management software market are Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), JDA Software (U.S.), Netsuite (U.S.), Fishbowl (U.S.), inFlow Inventory Software (Canada), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Totvs S.A (Brazil), Retalix Ltd (Israel), and Quintiq (Netherlands), among others.

Other vendors include Sage Group plc (U.K), Logility, Inc (U.S.), Lawson Software (U.S.), Aldata Software Management Inc (Canada), Accellos (U.S.), BluJay Solutions. (U.S.), Kinaxis (Canada), Kewill Systems (U.S.), Manhattan Associates (U.S.), Servigistics (U.S.), and GTNexus (U.S.), among others.

The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America, at present, due to higher concentration of inventory management companies in countries, such as the United States and Canada.

Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the retail inventory management software market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management. Furthermore, the retail industry in Asia Pacific is booming, which is driving the growth of market in Asia Pacific region.

Segmentation:

The global retail inventory management software market is classified into deployment, end-user, and region. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-demand and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the segment is further classified into traditional retailers and off-price retailers.

Regionally, the global retail inventory management software market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Intended Audience:

Technology Integrators

Software Developers

Research Organizations

OEM

Supply Chain Implementers

Technology Investors

Testing

Government Agencies

Third Party Developers

