Rahi Systems Receives Samsung Smart Signage Award for Transportation

InfoComm 2018, Las Vegas, June 13, 2018 – Rahi Systems has been honored with a Samsung Smart Signage Award for Transportation at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, an annual event for the professional audiovisual and information communication industries.

The Transportation Installation of the Year honors a project that helped solve a business challenge by successfully leveraging innovative digital signage hardware, complex systems and collaboration among partners to bring a powerful, all-encompassing transportation solution to life. Rahi Systems collaborated alongside Samsung to deploy products globally to the customer’s many different locations, from corporate sites to retail shops. Through this project, Rahi Systems provided continuous support, ranging from the delivery of products to helping troubleshoot technical issues. The customer has a known drive to make the impossible, possible – it was an incredible opportunity for all at Rahi Systems to support them on the path to achieving greatness.

“The Samsung Smart Signage Awards program celebrates the significant contributions our dealers make to the visual display industry,” said Greg Taylor, Vice President, Sales, Samsung Electronics America. “Winners were selected by identifying partners that have the highest growth rate, as well as select integrators who have creatively been deploying Samsung Smart Signage solutions into several key industries. We’re excited to recognize these deserving companies.”

“Our main goal at Rahi Systems is to help companies reach their goals. If we are able to do that, then we have achieved the ultimate success” said Tarun Raisoni, CEO of Rahi Systems. “Our team dedicated time and effort to ensure that this yielded a successful outcome for our customer, and to win this award has been a great achievement for us as a company.”

Samsung offers a diverse range of smart signage solutions, from seamless video walls and fine pixel-pitch LED to outdoor and interactive displays, designed for transportation, retail, hospitality and corporate environments, among others. For more information about Samsung smart signage solutions, please visit www.samsung.com/us/business/products/displays/.

About Rahi Systems
Rahi Systems is a Global Systems Integrator who provides a unique combination of IT and A/V expertise. Rahi’s business approach is to help clients execute their goals from a technology and business strategy. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of the needs and challenges of service providers, government agencies, and enterprises, the company has grown through a solutions-oriented approach, outstanding support, and a culture of customer success. Rahi has its corporate headquarters in Fremont, California, with offices in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, Ireland, Turkey, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

Media Contact:
Alison Lolis
VP of Marketing
(510) 651-2205
alison@rahisystems.com

