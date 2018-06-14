Uncategorized

Manor Lakes Offers Cost-Effective Land Releases to Potential Homeowners, Builders and Investors

Manor Lakes, a master-planned community in Wyndham Vale, offers affordable land releases to home builders and homebuyers. The estate provides easy access to Melbourne’s busier regions.

[MANOR LAKES, 06/14/2018] – Manor Lakes, a master-planned community in Wyndham Vale, Melbourne, offers a wide selection of cost-effective land releases to potential homeowners, builders and investors in Australia. The suburbs of Manor Lakes is in close proximity to the busier towns and central business district of Melbourne, ensuring convenient access to the city.

Cost-Effective Land Releases

Each land release from Manor Lakes provides a range of lot sizes and street frontages that fit various home designs, depending on the preference of architects and homebuyers. For questions, clients may fill up the enquiry form on the company’s website. They should include their first name, surname, email address, contact number and a brief enquiry about the land release. Representatives from Manor Lakes will respond as soon as they can.

The team at Manor Lakes are located at Melbourne’s west and assists clients in purchasing their ideal lot. The company discusses with them the importance of house design and introduces them to qualified builders, ensuring that homebuyers settle into a home that will suit their lifestyle.

Location of Manor Lakes

For those who want to live in the suburbs but have convenient access to the city, Manor Lakes is the ideal place to build a home. Manor Lakes is approximately 40 minutes away from the Central Business District of Melbourne and only 5 minutes away from Werribee and Wyndham Vale.

Employment hubs of Hoppers Crossing, Truganina, Tarneit and Altona require only a short drive from Manor Lakes. Bacchus Marsh is a regional town near Manor Lakes with historical value, excellent wineries and fresh product. Point Cook, another community in Melbourne’s west, has a wonderful view of the bay and challenging golf courses.

About Manor Lakes

Manor Lakes is an award-winning master-plannedcommunity-based in Melbourne. The estate providehouse and land packages that are surrounded by parks, transport options and shopping centres. As one of the rising communities in Australia, Manor Lakes estate promotes peaceful and sustainable suburban living in Melbourne’s west.

For more information about Manor Lakes, visit their website at http://manorlakes.com.au/.

