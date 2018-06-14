Tech

MACHINE LEARNING & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Comment(0)

Believe it or not, but every 5th task performed in IT systems can be automated or performed more efficiently using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, or Data Science. And there are tasks, like leveraging unstructured data, that are only feasible with these technologies. Our clients all over the world already use Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to make their products more competitive with functions like recognizing video and images, sales and costs predictions, and more.

ACCORDING TO REPORTS FROM GE AND ACCENTURE*:
– 2/3 of companies saw a greater than 500% increase in speed of performance for at least one machine-reengineered process.
– 75% executives think machine-learning enabled processes can solve previously unresolved business problems.
– Up to 85% of business and IT executives anticipate making extensive investments in AI-related technologies over the next three years.
– 89% of enterprises believe that companies that do not adopt a Big Data analytics strategy in the next year risk falling back and losing their market share.
– Increasing profitability (60%), gaining a competitive advantage (57%), and improving environmental safety and emissions compliance (55%) are the three highest industry priorities in implementing Big Data and Machine Learning initiatives.

More about machine learning development.

Also Read
Tech

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Salt Lake City Office on 35th Anniversary

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Salt Lake City, Utah. Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The […]
Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Lighting Solutions Team for Successful LIGHTFAIR 2018

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 6, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions had a very successful showing at the 29th edition of LIGHTFAIR from May 8-10, 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The Future Lighting Solutions booth featured the comprehensive lighting ecosystem, focused on enabling manufacturers to develop complete lighting systems. This year’s focus included solutions addressing […]
Tech

Next-Generation Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression and Pulse-Width Accuracy

editor

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has begun distribution of Vishay Intertechnology’s next generation miniature IR receiver modules for IR remote control applications. The new devices in the Vishay Semiconductors TSOP11xxx, TSOP12xxx, TSOP13xxx, TSOP14xxx and TSOP18xxx families deliver improved dark-ambient and disturbed-ambient sensitivity to infrared signals, as well as improved suppression of RF […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *