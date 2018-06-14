Lithuania Alcoholic Drinks Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Alcoholic drinks is going through tough times in Lithuania. The declining population and stricter regulation of the market dragged down volume sales in all categories within alcoholic drinks in 2016. Also, a relatively short and cold summer season, the introduction of a deposit system for single-use packaging, the emerging health and wellness trend and the entry of the Lidl low-price discounter chain were other factors behind the decreasing volume sales of companies operating in alcoholic drinks…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

All Categories Within Alcoholic Drinks Register Declines in Total Volume Sales in 2016

Higher Excise Taxes and the Stricter Regulatory Environment Hamper Sales of Alcoholic Drinks in 2016

Unfavourable Market Conditions Lead Companies To Focus More on Exports And/or Other Business Divisions

Lidl Opens Its First Stores in Lithuania

Retail Volume Sales Are Expected To Decline Over the Forecast Period

Market Background

Legislation

Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2011-2016

Taxation and Duty Levies

Table 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2016

Table 3 Typical Wholesaler and Retailer Off-trade Mark-ups by Selected Categories 2016

Table 4 Selling Margin of a Typical Beer Brand in Retail Channel Which Does Not Use Wholesalers 2016

Table 5 Selling Margin of a Typical Wine Brand in Retail Channel Which Uses Wholesalers 2016

Table 6 Selling Margin of a Typical Spirits Brand in Retail Channel Which Does Not Use Wholesalers 2016

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Summary 1 Key New Product Developments 2016

Market Indicators

Table 7 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2011-2016

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2011-2016

Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 11 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 12 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2016

Table 13 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2016

Table 14 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2016

Table 15 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2016

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2012-2016

Table 17 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2011-2016

Table 18 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2016

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2016-2021

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2016-2021

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2016-2021

Definitions

Published Data Comparisons

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Kalnapilio-tauro Grupe Uab in Alcoholic Drinks (lithuania)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Kalnapilio-Tauro Grupe UAB: Key Facts

Summary 4 Kalnapilio-Tauro Grupe UAB: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Kalnapilio-Tauro Grupe UAB: Competitive Position 2016

Stumbras Ab in Alcoholic Drinks (lithuania)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 6 Stumbras AB: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 7 Stumbras AB: Competitive Position 2016

Vilniaus Degtine Ab in Alcoholic Drinks (lithuania)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 8 Vilniaus Degtine AB: Key Facts

Summary 9 Vilniaus Degtine AB: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 10 Vilniaus Degtine AB: Competitive Position 2016

Headlines

Trends

Production, Imports and Exports

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Background

Lager Price Band Methodology

Continued…….

