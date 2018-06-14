Kayak Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 3.0% through 2017 to 2026

According to a new research study of Fact.MR, the global kayak market will exhibit a moderate rise during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026.

Top-Notch Fishing Kayaks offered by Manufacturers to Influence the Market Expansion

With the season of water sports being in close proximity of enthusiasts, kayak sales are witnessing a significant surge across the globe. Fishing kayaks account for majority of the sales. Several manufacturers view fishing kayaks as a lucrative opportunity with the existence of uncharted territory in the kayak market, as compared to the stand-up paddling that has become a saturated market. Established kayak manufacturers are currently offering top-notch fishing kayak models, thereby driving sales of the category. Several groups of individuals have sought fun, accessibility, and mobility in kayak fishing.

Kayaking is an environment-friendly sport, which is human powered for the outdoor enthusiasts who crave natural experiences. Sales of accessories and necessities that go along with the sport have also witnessed a robust growth, meanwhile demonstrating the impacts that sales of kayak have on relevant categories. Estimations imply generational factors will rev up kayak sales, as more & more Baby Boomers, who favor human-powered recreation and tend to be active outdoor enthusiasts, retire and seek soft adventures to leverage their leisure time. In a bid to escalate revenue amassed from the tourism industry, several governments around the world are encouraging growth of the water sports industry through implementation of promotional campaigns coupled with the recruitment of tour operators. Such promotional initiatives will further propel participation in kayaking, thereby boosting sales of kayak.

Request Report Sample@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=530

5 Key Projections on Future of Kayak Market for the Forecast Period 2017-2026

North America is set to record the fastest kayak sales expansion through 2026, trailed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. Revenues from kayak sales in North America will account for bulk share of the market during 2017 to 2026.Revenues from kayak sales in Europe and APEJ are also anticipated to remain significant. In contrast, revenues from kayak sales in Middle-East & Africa and Latin America will continue to be sluggish.Recreational kayak are expected to remain dominant among products in the global kayak market.

Approximately half revenue share of the market is projected to be held by recreational kayak during the forecast period.Touring kayaks are also expected to endure as popular product in the market, with sales poised to exceed revenues worth US$ 160 Mn by 2026-end. Racing kayaks, on the other hand, will continue to remain the least lucrative product in the market.In terms of revenues, sports variety stores are set to spearhead the global kayak market on the basis of sales channels, followed by modern trade channels and third party online channel.

Visit For TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=530

Direct to customer online channel will account for the smallest market revenue share during 2017 to 2026.Manufacturers and retailers, who concentrate less on sales expansion and more on engaging with enthusiasts through their experiences, are likely to realize most success in the market. Nature of the global market for kayak is competitive, particularly across the developed markets. Technological upgradation being made in kayaks along with the prevailing competition will have a positive influence on expansion of the market.

Product distinction and differentiation in service offerings with the aid of unique & clear value proposition are imperative for the market players for gaining a competitive edge. Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Folding Kayaks UK, TRAK Kayaks, ORU KAYAK, Nautiraid, Long Haul Kayaks, BIC Sport, MOOVING SARL, Klepper Faltbootwerft, Clear Blue Hawaii, Aqua Xtreme, AIRE, and Advanced Elements.

Report Analysis@ https://www.factmr.com/report/530/kayak-market